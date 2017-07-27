iSG Expands into New Office in Florida

Intelligence Services Group brings cybersecurity/intelligence services and software to central Florida

-- Intelligence Services Group, LLC, a unique intelligence and cybersecrity firm announced today it's expansion into the Central Florida market. iSG's unique DNA in the intelligence field delivers enterprise risk manangment services and software to global firms across every business sector.By fusing this unique DNA with the best in breed forensics/cybersecurity and mobile encryption software technology iSG enables their clients to better manage risk."We are excited to bring our capability to the SE market and together with our global partners: Guidance Software, SaltDNA and Carbon Black we are positioned to deliver the excellence our clients demand. Although, we are an up and coming firm we just this year won the Guidance Software Emerging Partner of the Year-USA . Quite an accomplishment considering the much larger competition we face" stated Bob Henderson, Founder and CEO of iSG.You can reach Intelligence Services Group at their Lake Mary, FL office located at 1540 International Pkwy, Suite 2000. 833-623-3092email: info@iservicesgrp.com