 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* Mobile Encryption
* Intelligence Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

iSG Expands into New Office in Florida

Intelligence Services Group brings cybersecurity/intelligence services and software to central Florida
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Intelligence Services Group, LLC, a unique intelligence and cybersecrity firm announced today it's expansion into the Central Florida market. iSG's unique DNA in the intelligence field delivers enterprise risk manangment services and software to global firms across every business sector.

By fusing this unique DNA with the best in breed forensics/cybersecurity and mobile encryption software technology iSG enables their clients to better manage risk.

"We are excited to bring our capability to the SE market and together with our global partners: Guidance Software, SaltDNA and Carbon Black we are positioned to deliver the excellence our clients demand. Although, we are an up and coming firm we just this year won the Guidance Software Emerging Partner of the Year-USA . Quite an accomplishment considering the much larger competition we face" stated Bob Henderson, Founder and CEO of iSG.

You can reach Intelligence Services Group at their Lake Mary, FL office located at 1540 International Pkwy, Suite 2000. 833-623-3092

email: info@iservicesgrp.com

http://www.iservicesgrp.com

Contact
Bob Henderson
833-623-3092
***@iservicesgrp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@iservicesgrp.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, Mobile Encryption, Intelligence Services
Industry:Services
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share