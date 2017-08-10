 
"Windows" by Fliggady & Brenda RRed Is An Incredibly Great Song

In soundcloud, there are many genuine hip hop and rap singer. However, amongst them, Fliggady is making noise with his new song – "Windows" ft. Brenda RRed.
 
 
Fliggady
Fliggady
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- There are many hip hop and rap artists, producers, DJs and mixers trying to compete against each other in the soundcloud arena. Although, not all of them get successful, yet there are some like Fliggady, who understands the game and knows how it is played! The upcoming artist, publicist and promoter, Fliggady or FLY'DELL is making huge noises with his songs available on the music-sharing platform of soundcloud. His latest song – "Windows" is getting much appreciation from hip hop and rap fans across the world. This song is produced by none other than the great Titastik and features the beautiful voice of Brenda RRed.

Fliggady is best known for his two digitally released mixtapes. Apart from that, he opened for many popular artists and also networked with other independent and major artists in the wide music industry. His latest – "Windows" grooves the entire soundcloud arena with its multi-musical extravaganza. The song has hit all the right chords with fans and already soaring high in the soundcloud arena. The music by Fliggady showcases playful vocal harmonies between him and the mesmerizingly powerful Brenda RRed. With rich bass lines, impressive lyrics and the ultra-cool production of Titastik, "Windows" would soon be a chartbuster.

The New York, USA artist is currently working on his latest street album, group CDs and other fantastic projects. He urges his fans to support him and listen to his new song "Windows". Echoing their sentiments in the song the two singers ensures fans connect with them. The song also has surprising music with a very soothing yet high bass tone. "Windows" has all the ingredients to become a mainstream song and sooner be one the top of the charts. Fans everywhere love his latest song, which can be understood by Fliggady's plays and followers count. But, fans can also connect with him on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Please visit here to listen this song of Fliggady:

https://soundcloud.com/fliggady/windows-prod-by-titastik-ft
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
