News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DevOps Classroom Training in Noida
Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI
Hub4Tech brings you an intensive course on DevOps, designed to help you learn all the techniques of bringing about collaboration between operations, development and QA and streamline the delivery of products. Enrol today and start the process of enriching your career.
Benefits from the Course:
· Understand the need for DevOps and the benefit it offers
· Understand how it helps in continuous delivery and offers solutions to problems
· Learn about the common Infrastructure Servers, Scalability and Availability
· Implement Automated Installations and Deployments
· Understand Performance and basic Security for Infrastructure
· Implement Virtualization Concepts
· Understand the need and concepts of Monitoring and Logging
· Understand the Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD)
· Learn various DevOps tools Chef, Puppets, Jenkins, Nagios, Docker, GIT, etc.
· Understand how DevOps provides business benefits
For DevOps Classroom Training in Noida
Visit: https://www.hub4tech.com/
Contact
Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd.
+91 90691 39140
info@hub4tech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse