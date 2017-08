DevOps Classroom Training in Noida

Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI

Contact

Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd.

+91 90691 39140

info@hub4tech.com Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd.+91 90691 39140

End

-- The DevOps culture was started with the aim of integrating development and operation teams in order to improve collaboration and productivity thus achieving the technical benefits of continuous software delivery, reduced problem complexity, faster solutions, and a more stable operating environment. Rapid delivery of software has become essential for organizations to stay above the competition and DevOps helps by aligning goals, improving code quality and sharing tools and techniques which allows for faster delivery.brings you an intensive course on DevOps, designed to help you learn all the techniques of bringing about collaboration between operations, development and QA and streamline the delivery of products. Enrol today and start the process of enriching your career.· Understand the need for DevOps and the benefit it offers· Understand how it helps in continuous delivery and offers solutions to problems· Learn about the common Infrastructure Servers, Scalability and Availability· Implement Automated Installations and Deployments· Understand Performance and basic Security for Infrastructure· Implement Virtualization Concepts· Understand the need and concepts of Monitoring and Logging· Understand the Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD)· Learn various DevOps tools Chef, Puppets, Jenkins, Nagios, Docker, GIT, etc.· Understand how DevOps provides business benefitsVisit: https://www.hub4tech.com/ in/noida/devops- training