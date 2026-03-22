New Platform Helps Gig Workers Avoid Paying Taxes on Income They Never Received

New AI-powered platform automatically corrects gross vs. net income reporting error that causes gig workers to pay taxes on money they never received

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-- Eazy-C, an AI-powered tax and financial management platform built exclusively for self-employed gig workers, today announced the launch of its public waitlist. Founded by a licensed Certified Public Accountant, Eazy-C automates the preparation of Schedule C — the federal tax form required by every self-employed worker — while correcting a systemic reporting error that costs gig workers thousands of dollars each year.Under IRC §6050W, gig platforms including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, Upwork, and Fiverr are required to report workers' gross earnings to the IRS on Form 1099-K — before deducting their own platform fees. A driver who deposits $40,000 into their bank account may receive a 1099-K reporting $52,000 or more in income, because Uber's 25% commission was never deducted before reporting. Workers who file without correcting this discrepancy pay income tax and self-employment tax on thousands of dollars they never received."This is the most common and most expensive mistake I see gig workers make," said Eric Van Lent, CPA and founder of Eazy-C. "Most tax software doesn't fix it automatically. Most accountants who don't specialize in gig work don't catch it either. We built Eazy-C specifically to solve this — and every other deduction gig workers are leaving on the table."Eazy-C connects to a user's bank account and automatically identifies gig platform deposits, calculates gross revenue using known platform fee rates, deducts platform commissions as allowable business expenses under IRC §162(a), and generates a completed Schedule C. The platform also tracks mileage deductions at the 2026 IRS rate of $0.70 per mile, identifies home office deductions, estimates quarterly tax obligations, and provides an AI-powered tax advisor trained on gig worker tax rules.The platform is designed for users with no accounting knowledge. Workers connect their bank account, swipe to confirm expense categories, and receive a print-ready Schedule C — without spreadsheets, complicated software, or expensive CPA fees."We named it Eazy-C because that's exactly what Schedule C should be," Van Lent said. "A DoorDash driver shouldn't need a CPA to file their taxes correctly. They should be able to connect their bank account and be done in minutes. That's what we built."Eazy-C is currently accepting waitlist registrations at eazy-c.com. Early waitlist members will receive three months of free access at launch. The platform is expected to launch in Q3 2026 at pricing starting around $4.95 per month. A professional tier with CPA review and Solo 401(k) administration is planned for later in 2026.Eazy-C is an AI-powered tax and financial management platform built exclusively for self-employed gig workers and freelancers. Founded by Eric Van Lent, CPA, the platform automates Schedule C preparation, maximizes deductions, and simplifies quarterly tax estimation for workers on platforms including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Upwork, Fiverr, and others.