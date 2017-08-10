 
Global Smart Bed Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester

The global smart bed market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Smart bed is a technologically advanced bed integrated with various features such as sleep monitoring system and others. These smart beds are equipped with touch free sensors located under the mattress. The smart bed helps to maintain health by keeping a track of the person heart rate, respiration rate, motion and others. Smart beds are widely used by healthcare sector for monitoring health of the patients.

Market Size and Forecast

The global smart bed market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Smart bed market is driven by various factors such as growing awareness of sleep as a health concern and rising personal disposable income. Further, mounting demand for smart bed from commercial sector is expected to bolster the growth of smart bed market.

Regionally, the most prominent regional markets are North America and Europe. North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period aided by U.S. Further, growing adoption of innovative technology and rapid urbanization are projected to flourish the growth of smart bed market. Moreover, presence of major key players in North America region is also predicted to bolster the growth of smart bed market over the forecast period.

For Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-402

North America region is followed by Europe. Europe region grabbed the second largest market of smart bed in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for smart bed are France, U.K. and others countries. Moreover, growing demand for advanced as well as safe bed and increasing use of organic and eco-friendly mattresses are envisioned to bolster the growth of smart bed market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a tremendous growth by the end of 2024. Additionally, this region is most lucrative market across the globe owing to emerging economies such as India and China. Further, product innovation by manufacturers in China, Korea, and Japan is fuelling the growth of smart bed market in this region. Rise in per capita income in this region is also envisioned to flourish the growth of smart bed market. Furthermore, Latin America is also anticipated to witness a robust growth owing to the adoption of advanced technologies.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global smart bed market in the following segments:

By Mode

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By End User

Residential

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

By Region

Global smart bed market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising demand for health monitoring solution that are  non-invasive and growing adoption of technologically advanced products are envisioned to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of smart bed market across the globe. Further, evolution of user-friendly technologies is also anticipated to boost the demand for smart bed over the forecast period.

Moreover, the factors attributing towards the growth of smart bed market including increasing disposable income and increasing purchasing power of the consumer. In addition to this, increasing number of hotels coupled with growing demand for smart technologies is believed to foster the growth of smart bed market. Furthermore, increasing investments in infrastructural facilities would lead to the adoption of smart bed in the residential and other sectors.

However, high cost associated with smart bed is anticipated to hinder the growth of smart bed market. Moreover, lack of awareness among the consumers regarding health benefits related to smart bed is projected to dampen the growth of smart bed market.

Key players

The major key players for smart bed market are as follows

Stryker Corporation

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Sleepnumber

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Responsive Surface Technology

Hi-Interiors srl

Balluga Limited

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global smart bed market is segmented as follows:

By Mode Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By End-User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/smart-bed-market-gl...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

