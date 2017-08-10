Global Smart Bed Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester

The global smart bed market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period

Smart bed is a technologically advanced bed integrated with various features such as sleep monitoring system and others. These smart beds are equipped with touch free sensors located under the mattress. The smart bed helps to maintain health by keeping a track of the person heart rate, respiration rate, motion and others. Smart beds are widely used by healthcare sector for monitoring health of the patients.The global smart bed market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.. Further, mounting demand for smart bed from commercial sector is expected to bolster the growth ofRegionally, the most prominent regional markets are North America and Europe. North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period aided by U.S. Further, growing adoption of innovative technology and rapid urbanization are projected to flourish the growth of smart bed market. Moreover, presence of major key players in North America region is also predicted to bolster the growth of smart bed market over the forecast period.North America region is followed by Europe. Europe region grabbed the second largest market of smart bed in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for smart bed are France, U.K. and others countries. Moreover, growing demand for advanced as well as safe bed and increasing use of organic and eco-friendly mattresses are envisioned to bolster the growth of smart bed market in this region.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a tremendous growth by the end of 2024. Additionally, this region is most lucrative market across the globe owing to emerging economies such as India and China. Further, product innovation by manufacturers in China, Korea, and Japan is fuelling the growth of smart bed market in this region. Rise in per capita income in this region is also envisioned to flourish the growth of smart bed market. Furthermore, Latin America is also anticipated to witness a robust growth owing to the adoption of advanced technologies.Our in-depth analysis segmented the global smart bed market in the following segments:ManualSemi-automaticAutomaticResidentialHealthcareHospitalityTransportationOthersGlobal smart bed market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisLatin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisEurope (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisAsia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific)Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisMiddle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisRising demand for health monitoring solution that are non-invasive and growing adoption of technologically advanced products are envisioned to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of smart bed market across the globe. Further, evolution of user-friendly technologies is also anticipated to boost the demand for smart bed over the forecast period.Moreover, the factors attributing towards the growth of smart bed market including increasing disposable income and increasing purchasing power of the consumer. In addition to this, increasing number of hotels coupled with growing demand for smart technologies is believed to foster the growth of smart bed market. Furthermore, increasing investments in infrastructural facilities would lead to the adoption of smart bed in the residential and other sectors.However, high cost associated with smart bed is anticipated to hinder the growth of. Moreover, lack of awareness among the consumers regarding health benefits related to smart bed is projected to dampen the growth of smart bed market.The major key players for smart bed market are as followsStryker CorporationCompany OverviewKey Product OfferingsBusiness StrategySWOT AnalysisFinancialsSleepnumberHill Rom Holdings Inc.Invacare CorporationResponsive Surface TechnologyHi-Interiors srlBalluga LimitedScope and ContextOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewThe global smart bed market is segmented as follows:By Mode Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy End-User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisMarket DynamicsSupply & Demand RiskCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Force ModelGeographical Economic ActivityKey Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product PortfolioRecent Trends and DevelopmentsIndustry Growth Drivers and Challenges