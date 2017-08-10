News By Tag
Global Smart Bed Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester
The global smart bed market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period
Market Size and Forecast
The global smart bed market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Smart bed market is driven by various factors such as growing awareness of sleep as a health concern and rising personal disposable income. Further, mounting demand for smart bed from commercial sector is expected to bolster the growth of smart bed market.
Regionally, the most prominent regional markets are North America and Europe. North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period aided by U.S. Further, growing adoption of innovative technology and rapid urbanization are projected to flourish the growth of smart bed market. Moreover, presence of major key players in North America region is also predicted to bolster the growth of smart bed market over the forecast period.
North America region is followed by Europe. Europe region grabbed the second largest market of smart bed in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for smart bed are France, U.K. and others countries. Moreover, growing demand for advanced as well as safe bed and increasing use of organic and eco-friendly mattresses are envisioned to bolster the growth of smart bed market in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a tremendous growth by the end of 2024. Additionally, this region is most lucrative market across the globe owing to emerging economies such as India and China. Further, product innovation by manufacturers in China, Korea, and Japan is fuelling the growth of smart bed market in this region. Rise in per capita income in this region is also envisioned to flourish the growth of smart bed market. Furthermore, Latin America is also anticipated to witness a robust growth owing to the adoption of advanced technologies.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global smart bed market in the following segments:
By Mode
Manual
Semi-automatic
Automatic
By End User
Residential
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Others
By Region
Global smart bed market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Rising demand for health monitoring solution that are non-invasive and growing adoption of technologically advanced products are envisioned to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of smart bed market across the globe. Further, evolution of user-friendly technologies is also anticipated to boost the demand for smart bed over the forecast period.
Moreover, the factors attributing towards the growth of smart bed market including increasing disposable income and increasing purchasing power of the consumer. In addition to this, increasing number of hotels coupled with growing demand for smart technologies is believed to foster the growth of smart bed market. Furthermore, increasing investments in infrastructural facilities would lead to the adoption of smart bed in the residential and other sectors.
However, high cost associated with smart bed is anticipated to hinder the growth of smart bed market. Moreover, lack of awareness among the consumers regarding health benefits related to smart bed is projected to dampen the growth of smart bed market.
Key players
The major key players for smart bed market are as follows
Stryker Corporation
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Sleepnumber
Hill Rom Holdings Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Responsive Surface Technology
Hi-Interiors srl
Balluga Limited
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global smart bed market is segmented as follows:
By Mode Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By End-User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
