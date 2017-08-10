News By Tag
Quicklink to showcase Quicklink TX at IBC 2017
The Quicklink TX is available in the following options:
• Quicklink TX Multi – up to 4 incoming calls, 1 switchable SDI input/output
• Quicklink TX Duo – 2 incoming calls, 2 SDI input/output
• Quicklink TX Quad – 4 incoming calls, 4 SDI input/output
The newly released Quicklink TX Duo is a 19-inch 1U rack mounted system that allows you to manage two simultaneous Skype calls to be processed as 2 SDI/NDI outputs.
The Quicklink TX Quad, a 19-inch 2U rack mounted system is available with the High Availability option. This option includes a dual power supply, raided swappable front-loading drives and system monitoring with alert notification via SMS/SNMP/email, offering a completely redundant and resilient solution. Giving complete piece of mind during live broadcasts.
Eugene Ho, Partner Director of Product Management for Skype says: "We're proud of our work with Quicklink to offer this flexible, scalable and cost effective solution that minimizes the control room footprint to broadcasters."
Along with the Quicklink TX, the Remote Communicator, Mobile Encoder and Standard Playout Server will be shown by Quicklink at IBC 2017.
The Quicklink TX Multi, TX Duo and TX Quad will be showcased at IBC 2017, RAI Amsterdam (Hall 3, stand B30) from 15-19 September. Visit the Quicklink stand to see the solution in action. To book an appointment for a demonstration of the Remote Communicator, click here (http://quicklink.tv/
