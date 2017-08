Quicklink to showcase Quicklink TX at IBC 2017

End

-- At IBC 2017 (Stand 3.B30), Quicklink will showcase their popular Skype TX call transceivers. The Quicklink TX is a Skype video call management system that is designed in partnership with Microsoft. The solution enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The Skype TX unit can receive from and send to any video enables device running Skype, this provides broadcasters with unrivalled access to the 300 million monthly Skype users.The Quicklink TX is available in the following options:– up to 4 incoming calls, 1 switchable SDI input/output– 2 incoming calls, 2 SDI input/output– 4 incoming calls, 4 SDI input/outputThe newly released Quicklink TX Duo is a 19-inch 1U rack mounted system that allows you to manage two simultaneous Skype calls to be processed as 2 SDI/NDI outputs.The Quicklink TX Quad, a 19-inch 2U rack mounted system is available with the High Availability option. This option includes a dual power supply, raided swappable front-loading drives and system monitoring with alert notification via SMS/SNMP/email, offering a completely redundant and resilient solution. Giving complete piece of mind during live broadcasts.Eugene Ho, Partner Director of Product Management for Skype says: "Along with the Quicklink TX, the Remote Communicator, Mobile Encoder and Standard Playout Server will be shown by Quicklink at IBC 2017.The Quicklink TX Multi, TX Duo and TX Quad will be showcased at IBC 2017, RAI Amsterdam () from 15-19 September. Visit the Quicklink stand to see the solution in action. To book an appointment for a demonstration of the Remote Communicator, click here ( http://quicklink.tv/ events/book- an-event-appointment/ ).