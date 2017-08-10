 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Quicklink to showcase Quicklink TX at IBC 2017

 
 
Quicklink to showcase Quicklink TX at IBC 2017
Quicklink to showcase Quicklink TX at IBC 2017
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- At IBC 2017 (Stand 3.B30), Quicklink will showcase their popular Skype TX call transceivers. The Quicklink TX is a Skype video call management system that is designed in partnership with Microsoft. The solution enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The Skype TX unit can receive from and send to any video enables device running Skype, this provides broadcasters with unrivalled access to the 300 million monthly Skype users.

The Quicklink TX is available in the following options:

Quicklink TX Multi – up to 4 incoming calls, 1 switchable SDI input/output

Quicklink TX Duo – 2 incoming calls, 2 SDI input/output

Quicklink TX Quad – 4 incoming calls, 4 SDI input/output

The newly released Quicklink TX Duo is a 19-inch 1U rack mounted system that allows you to manage two simultaneous Skype calls to be processed as 2 SDI/NDI outputs.

The Quicklink TX Quad, a 19-inch 2U rack mounted system is available with the High Availability option. This option includes a dual power supply, raided swappable front-loading drives and system monitoring with alert notification via SMS/SNMP/email, offering a completely redundant and resilient solution. Giving complete piece of mind during live broadcasts.

Eugene Ho, Partner Director of Product Management for Skype says: "We're proud of our work with Quicklink to offer this flexible, scalable and cost effective solution that minimizes the control room footprint to broadcasters."

Along with the Quicklink TX, the Remote Communicator, Mobile Encoder and Standard Playout Server will be shown by Quicklink at IBC 2017.

The Quicklink TX Multi, TX Duo and TX Quad will be showcased at IBC 2017, RAI Amsterdam (Hall 3, stand B30) from 15-19 September. Visit the Quicklink stand to see the solution in action. To book an appointment for a demonstration of the Remote Communicator, click here (http://quicklink.tv/events/book-an-event-appointment/).
