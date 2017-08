San Diego Gaslamp digital advertising network offers free trial

San Diego's premier digital signage network is offering a free one month trial to an advertiser who does business in San Diego's Gaslamp District.

-- SignSpan is a unique advertising platform located in the Gaslamp District of downtown San Diego. The platform is comprised of networked digital signs located in bars, restaurants, retail stores, and other venue types. Using an online self-serve portal, SignSpan customers can promote their business by playing their ad images on the display signage. Customers simply upload ad images, and the SignSpan platform automatically schedules them to be played on the displays. Customers can tailor their campaigns by modifying their ads over time.From Noelle Maestas, Marketing and Media Relations Manager, "We are very pleased that our clients' ads are seen by thousands of San Diego visitors each day at locations all over Gaslamp. Our ads are played at stores of national brands such as Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Hooters, and Earthwise Pet Supply. In addition to these display partners, we are also in Free Ride, a free green shuttle service in Gaslamp".SignSpan is currently offering a free one month trial for businesses to try out the advertising platform risk-free. For information about the trial program, visit http://www.signspan.com/ trial/ SignSpan began their 3-year start-up phase in 2012 in the San Diego, California area where a small team of engineers created the proprietary platform, offering the only digital advertising solution of its kind in Southern California. In 2015, the business launched the network, which currently includes 17 display partners within the Gaslamp district.For more information about SignSpan, visit http://www.signspan.com/