 
News By Tag
* Advertising Network
* Free Trial
* San Diego
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

San Diego Gaslamp digital advertising network offers free trial

San Diego's premier digital signage network is offering a free one month trial to an advertiser who does business in San Diego's Gaslamp District.
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- SignSpan is a unique advertising platform located in the Gaslamp District of downtown San Diego. The platform is comprised of networked digital signs located in bars, restaurants, retail stores, and other venue types. Using an online self-serve portal, SignSpan customers can promote their business by playing their ad images on the display signage. Customers simply upload ad images, and the SignSpan platform automatically schedules them to be played on the displays. Customers can tailor their campaigns by modifying their ads over time.

From Noelle Maestas, Marketing and Media Relations Manager, "We are very pleased that our clients' ads are seen by thousands of San Diego visitors each day at locations all over Gaslamp. Our ads are played at stores of national brands such as Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Hooters, and Earthwise Pet Supply. In addition to these display partners, we are also in Free Ride, a free green shuttle service in Gaslamp".

SignSpan is currently offering a free one month trial for businesses to try out the advertising platform risk-free.  For information about the trial program, visit http://www.signspan.com/trial/.


SignSpan began their 3-year start-up phase in 2012 in the San Diego, California area where a small team of engineers created the proprietary platform, offering the only digital advertising solution of its kind in Southern California. In 2015, the business launched the network, which currently includes 17 display partners within the Gaslamp district.

For more information about SignSpan, visit http://www.signspan.com/.

Contact
Noelle Maestas
info@signpspan.com
End
Source:
Email:***@signpspan.com
Tags:Advertising Network, Free Trial, San Diego
Industry:Advertising
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share