News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
San Diego Gaslamp digital advertising network offers free trial
San Diego's premier digital signage network is offering a free one month trial to an advertiser who does business in San Diego's Gaslamp District.
From Noelle Maestas, Marketing and Media Relations Manager, "We are very pleased that our clients' ads are seen by thousands of San Diego visitors each day at locations all over Gaslamp. Our ads are played at stores of national brands such as Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Hooters, and Earthwise Pet Supply. In addition to these display partners, we are also in Free Ride, a free green shuttle service in Gaslamp".
SignSpan is currently offering a free one month trial for businesses to try out the advertising platform risk-free. For information about the trial program, visit http://www.signspan.com/
SignSpan began their 3-year start-up phase in 2012 in the San Diego, California area where a small team of engineers created the proprietary platform, offering the only digital advertising solution of its kind in Southern California. In 2015, the business launched the network, which currently includes 17 display partners within the Gaslamp district.
For more information about SignSpan, visit http://www.signspan.com/
Contact
Noelle Maestas
info@signpspan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse