Kal Korff and Kal's Korner Now on The 'X' Zone Broadcast Network
Kal Korff is often called "a writing and production machine," and with more than 10,000 articles to his credit written on a wide variety of subjects, several books; hundreds of videos and numerous media appearances, it is understandable why.
Kal Korff has had an extremely diverse professional career. He is a longtime, internationally known accredited Analyst, Broadcaster, Columnist, Computing Systems Process Specialist in Enterprise Architecture, Counterterrorism Analyst and Specialist; Executive Producer, Investigative Journalist, IT Specialist, K-5 School Principal, Lecturer, Senior Systems Analyst Level III, Human Interface and Software Developer and Teacher whose articles, broadcasts and expertise have been sought by governments and private companies for decades. His research projects, results and various works have been featured in the global media on four continents: the United States of America and Canada, Europe, Middle East and in Asia.
Each of Kal's projects, books, products or causes falls within one or more of these three categories, or he's likely not interested. The results of this research and studies are always released to the public or clients in various forms so that people are empowered to examine the data and decide issues for themselves, to help them separate fact from fiction.
An American by nationality, Kal lives in the country of India and has traveled to and/or lived in 27 countries on four different continents – North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.
Kal has been an Analyst, Broadcaster, Commentator and Investigative Journalist on or for such popular TV networks as ABC, CNN, Discovery Channel, FOX, History Channel, MSNBC, NBC, National Geographic and has appeared on countless radio shows and in the newspapers, including National Public Radio's Science Fridays, Art Bell's Coast-to-Coast AM, Dr. Seth Shostak of SETI, Jeff Rense's Sightings, Laura Lee Show, San Francisco Examiner, Prague Post, Metropolitni Expres, Washington Post, U.S. News and World Report, Phoenix New Times, Daily Review, Argus, Huffington Post, Stanford Daily, San Jose Mercury News, Oakland Tribune, Ohlone Monitor, Omni, Skeptical Inquirer, Skepsis, True, Saga UFO Report, Beyond Reality, Fortean Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Frontiers of Science, LBC Radio, Daily World TV, RTL, DW2, TV Nova, Radio Praha, Radio Free Europe, YouTube, Scribd, Facebook, Twitter, 'X' Zone Radio Show and others.
Since 2016, his work has frequently appeared in Daily World, which is India's first international newspaper, and on their online television network, Daily World TV. Prior to this, for four years Kal's articles, more than 2,000 of them, including full page commissioned Specials, were published in the English language newspaper, Daily Post, as well as in his popular column, Kal's Korner.
Kal Korff is also the author of several books, including non-fiction exposes such as: In Russia's Orbit: Why Obama, Governments, Spied on Trump and Associates and The Roswell UFO Crash: What They Don't Want You to Know, which remains the bestselling expose of all time concerning the mythical Roswell "UFO crash" of 1947. Some of his other books include Spaceship of the Pleiades – The Billy Meier Story, Annie Jacobsen's Area 51 Book Scandal and The CIA's Secret Torture Files.
"The world needs more critical thinking, it cannot afford less," says Kal. "Societies who fail to Think Critically, become extinct."
To listen to Kal Korff, go to https://www.xzbn.net and check out the XZBN broadcast schedule.
