Country(s)
Industry News
Be Prepared for DOT Consortium Audits
Audit. It is a word no business owner likes to hear. In addition to financial audits, transportation businesses have another review to worry about — DOT consortium audits. During the audit, the DOT checks multiple documents and procedures to ensure your business is compliant with current laws, including those involving drug and alcohol testing.
"Business owners never know what to expect when they get audited so we offer mock DOT consortium audits that require them to show us everything the DOT wants to look at," WDTC President Mike Bray said. "The mock audit will show if the business is prepared and what might need work. That way, businesses are fully prepared for the actual DOT audit."
DOT Consortium Audits Focus on Compliance Operations:
When auditors look at a company's drug and alcohol testing policies, they want to see documentation of pre-employment drug tests, post-accident drug and alcohol tests, random drug and alcohol tests and reasonable suspicion training and implementation. WDTC can help your transportation company in all of those areas through their third party consortium.
About Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium
Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium is an Accredited Third Party Administrator (TPA), and specializes in Consortium Management; a variety of drug testing methods, including urine, hair and fingernails;
View original post on DOT Consortium Audits (https://widrugtesting.com/
Contact
888-784-8842
***@widrugtesting.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse