 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Be Prepared for DOT Consortium Audits

 
DOT Consortium Audits
DOT Consortium Audits
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- WDTC Offers Mock Audits So Companies Know Just What to Expect
Audit. It is a word no business owner likes to hear. In addition to financial audits, transportation businesses have another review to worry about — DOT consortium audits. During the audit, the DOT checks multiple documents and procedures to ensure your business is compliant with current laws, including those involving drug and alcohol testing.

"Business owners never know what to expect when they get audited so we offer mock DOT consortium audits that require them to show us everything the DOT wants to look at," WDTC President Mike Bray said. "The mock audit will show if the business is prepared and what might need work. That way, businesses are fully prepared for the actual DOT audit."

DOT Consortium Audits Focus on Compliance  Operations: Businesses need to keep a file on each driver and how much he or she is driving. Auditors will look to make sure drivers are not exceeding current limits on how long they can drive without breaks. Vehicles: Companies need to keep maintenance records on all of its vehicles and those records need to stay on file for at least 12 months. Vehicles must be enrolled in systematic inspection, repair and maintenance programs. Hazardous materials: Auditors check to make sure all records regarding the transportation of hazardous materials are up-to-date. Accidents: Businesses need to make sure all accident reports are completely filled out. If a company did not have any reportable accidents, it still needs to have an accident register that can be reviewed. Insurance: The auditors check to see if the company has enough insurance coverage and it is properly tracking and recording all information related to accidents. Drivers: Auditors check that all drivers have valid CDL licenses and all drug testing policies and regulations are up-to-date. All training records are also inspected.
When auditors look at a company's drug and alcohol testing policies, they want to see documentation of pre-employment drug tests, post-accident drug and alcohol tests, random drug and alcohol tests and reasonable suspicion training and implementation. WDTC can help your transportation company in all of those areas through their third party consortium.

About Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium
Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium is an Accredited Third Party Administrator (TPA), and specializes in Consortium Management; a variety of drug testing methods, including urine, hair and fingernails; post-accident testing; pre-employment drug tests; criminal background checks; supervisor training programs to keep employees compliant with DOT regulations; pre-employment DOT physicals; and paternity DNA testing. Headquartered in Green Bay, WDTC has offices in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Stevens Point, Madison and Escanaba, Mich. Call 920-393-4168 or visit www.widrugtesting.com for more information.

View original post on DOT Consortium Audits (https://widrugtesting.com/prepared-dot-consortium-audits/) here.

End
Source:
Email:***@widrugtesting.com Email Verified
Tags:DOT Consortium Audits
Industry:Health, Transportation
Location:Green Bay - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share