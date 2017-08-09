Country(s)
Industry News
Innovative Business Ideas Start Here
Innovation. Increased productivity. Creative solutions. These are the results of collaborative work and most businesses agree that creating a collaborative environment is important to their success. Now the question is how to create that environment. Regardless of the size of the business in northeastern Wisconsin, Systems Furniture has ideas for interior design and collaborative workspace furniture that jump start the creative process and work within your budget.
Collaborative Workspace Furniture Essentials Conference Room: Invigorate an existing conference room with an Enwork Lugano height adjustable table so people can choose to stand. Add mobile whiteboards like Knoll's Scribe Markerboard. Include a lounge seating area for casual conferencing. Video Conferencing:
Systems Furniture's interior design staff makes planning your space easy. Find examples of our work at sysfurniture.com and give us a call at 920-336-1510. Our account managers travel the lakeshore from Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oshkosh, and the Fox Cities to Green Bay and throughout central and northern Wisconsin with options for collaborative workspace furniture and height adjustable desks that will open the door to the next great idea.
View original post on collaborative workspace furniture here.
Contact
Systems Furniture
920-336-1510
***@sysfurniture.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse