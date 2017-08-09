 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Innovative Business Ideas Start Here

 
Arcadia Intima Lounge
Arcadia Intima Lounge
DE PERE, Wis. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Collaborative Workspace Furniture from Systems Furniture, Inc. Sets the Stage
Innovation. Increased productivity. Creative solutions. These are the results of collaborative work and most businesses agree that creating a collaborative environment is important to their success. Now the question is how to create that environment. Regardless of the size of the business in northeastern Wisconsin, Systems Furniture has ideas for interior design and collaborative workspace furniture that jump start the creative process and work within your budget.

Collaborative Workspace Furniture Essentials  Conference Room: Invigorate an existing conference room with an Enwork Lugano height adjustable table so people can choose to stand. Add mobile whiteboards like Knoll's Scribe Markerboard. Include a lounge seating area for casual conferencing. Video Conferencing: Extend the reach of the typical conference room with furniture that supports a video connection. Knoll's Media Enclave kit includes a powered table, optional end panel and a Sapper monitor arm that can be used to mount display technology. Huddle Spots: Create a relaxed meeting place with Arcadia's Intima Modular seating (http://www.arcadiacontract.com/products/details.php?id=4230) to encourage employees to share solutions. Combine a Knoll Horse Power (https://www.knoll.com/product/horsepower%3Fsection=Design) unit for video display and fun, upholstered ottomans that roll to meetings on hidden glides. First Office manufactures Boost (http://firstoffice.com/products/seating/benchottoman/boost) ottomans in round, square, hexagon and trapezoid shapes. Assembly Space: For all-company or large departmental meetings, Systems Furniture can supply First Office Intermix tables and OFSFlexxy chairs (http://ofs.com/products/seating/barcounter-stool/flexxy) that roll out, then easily nest and store.
Systems Furniture's interior design staff makes planning your space easy. Find examples of our work at sysfurniture.com and give us a call at 920-336-1510. Our account managers travel the lakeshore from Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oshkosh, and the Fox Cities to Green Bay and throughout central and northern Wisconsin with options for collaborative workspace furniture and height adjustable desks that will open the door to the next great idea.

View original post on collaborative workspace furniture here.

Contact
Systems Furniture
920-336-1510
***@sysfurniture.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12658643/1
End
Source:
Email:***@sysfurniture.com
Tags:Collaborative Workspace Furniture
Industry:Business, Furniture
Location:De Pere - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Systems Furniture News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share