Innovative Business Ideas Start Here

Arcadia Intima Lounge

--These are the results of collaborative work and most businesses agree that creating a collaborative environment is important to their success. Now the question is how to create that environment. Regardless of the size of the business in northeastern Wisconsin, Systems Furniture has ideas for interior design and collaborative workspace furniture that jump start the creative process and work within your budget.Invigorate an existing conference room with an Enwork Lugano height adjustable table so people can choose to stand. Add mobile whiteboards like Knoll's Scribe Markerboard . Include a lounge seating area for casual conferencing.Extend the reach of the typical conference room with furniture that supports a video connection. Knoll's Media Enclave kit includes a powered table, optional end panel and a Sapper monitor arm that can be used to mount display technology.Create a relaxed meeting place with Arcadia's Intima Modular seating (http://www.arcadiacontract.com/products/details.php?id=4230) to encourage employees to share solutions. Combine a Knoll Horse Power (https://www.knoll.com/product/horsepower%3Fsection=Design)unit for video display and fun, upholstered ottomans that roll to meetings on hidden glides. First Office manufactures Boost (http://firstoffice.com/products/seating/benchottoman/boost) ottomans in round, square, hexagon and trapezoid shapes.For all-company or large departmental meetings, Systems Furniture can supply First Office Intermix tables and OFSFlexxy chairs (http://ofs.com/products/seating/barcounter-stool/flexxy) that roll out, then easily nest and store.Systems Furniture's interior design staff makes planning your space easy. Find examples of our work at sysfurniture.com and give us a call at 920-336-1510. Our account managers travel the lakeshore from Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oshkosh, and the Fox Cities to Green Bay and throughout central and northern Wisconsin with options for collaborative workspace furniture and height adjustable desks that will open the door to the next great idea.View original post on collaborative workspace furniture here.