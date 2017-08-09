Country(s)
Fast Sleeve Lead Times Reduce Converting Expenses
Converting industry market leaders are not in the habit of waiting around for their sleeve manufacturer to deliver an order. That is why MECA Solutions, a premier manufacturer of sleeves for converting process customers, has invested in assets that deliver some of the fastest standard lead times in the industry.
MECA has trimmed its standard lead times to less than three weeks through consistent investments in machining technology and employee training. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company designs and manufactures printing press quality flexographic printing sleeves that offer superior performance even at maximum line speeds.
"We manufacture our sleeves with an emphasis on quality and service for our customers," said Jim Berceau, general manager at MECA Solutions. "Our processes are efficient to uphold fast sleeve lead times, but we are first and foremost a top-quality sleeve supplier."
Reduce Storage with Fast Sleeve Lead Times
MECA manufactures its sleeves with a specially formulated non-urethane resin and high-tech fabrics designed to keep the product dimensionally stable regardless of press speed and temperature. The company's fast sleeve lead times provide a cost-effective alternative to storing mounted cylinders.
In addition, the sleeves feature exceptional elastic memory that helps it maintain original dimensions from job to job, making re-run jobs available to mount at a moment's notice with equally high performance. The smooth inside surface of a MECA sleeve produces the ideal tension for holding the sleeve in place on the mandrel.
About MECA Solutions
MECA Solutions is an innovative engineering provider and manufacturer of flexographic printing sleeves, rubber rolls, custom rolls, tight tolerance machined components, gears, composite plate and bridge sleeves, aluminum and carbon fiber anilox sleeves, and mechanically engraved cylinders for the industrial printing, coating and web converting industries. The company employs more than 60 people at its facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin (USA).
For more information about MECA Solutions' design and manufacturing capabilities, call Tim Olson, vice president of sales, at 920-336-7382 or visit https://www.mecagb.com/
View original post on fast sleeve lead times here.
