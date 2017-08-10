 
August 2017





Mechanics Marketplace Application Now Available on Apple AppStore and Android GooglePlay

New Applications will make it faster to snap a picture and sell an item as well as quickly sublet work to a nearby shop
 
 
Listed Under

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Skill-Loan LLC, a Software As a Service (SaaS) start-up company, today announced the availability of its application on the Apple AppStore and Android GooglePlay.  These applications will provide auto repair shop owners and managers, who are always roaming around their shops, with mobility in managing their businesses.  Busy managers who want to sell parts and other automotive items will now be able to snap a few pictures of the item and P/N and upload the parts for sale in a jiffy.

Managers will also be able to make quick decisions on the shop floor during a busy day by subletting repair work for an eager customer to a nearby trustworthy shop.  They will be able to define the work needed; send it out to nearby shops and receive multiple bids to choose from.

"Our mission is to help auto repair shop owners and manager be more efficient at what they do and increase their profitability", said Elie Massabki, Founder and CEO of Skill-Loan, the company that operates the Mechanics Marketplace website and mobile applications.  "We continue to listen to our customers and mobility and efficiency are what they are asking for the most these days."

About the Mechanics Marketplace Application

The Mechanics Marketplace Application (The App.) enables Auto Repair shops to sublet work to their peers during busy times, borrow tools and equipment, share employees and even locate and buy hard-to-find, new, refurbished or used parts.  Some auto repair shops are sitting on older inventory, open stock items that they can't return, tools and equipment they no longer want or used body parts that insurance companies will accept as replacement for repairs.  The App. enables them to find good homes for these items.

With the Automotive business being like a roller coaster, Skill-Loan is enabling the concept of employee sharing, where shops are able to request employees to cover for employees on vacation or out on leave, while shops that are less busy can loan out their employees for a pre-determined period.  Collision Repair and Body shops are able to sell their used body parts and maximize their profits.  With auto dismantlers, used parts suppliers and specialty suppliers connected to the platform, all members are able to expand their networks, find and buy what they want, sell their excess inventory as well as outsource their unique capabilities to other shops, in a very efficient manner.

The Mechanicsmarketplace.com Application is intuitive and easy to use.  It was designed to save time by proactively seeking solutions.  Members can post what they are looking for in minutes and their request goes to all registered members- based on their notification preferences.  Shop owners or suppliers that have what the member requested, respond directly to him/her.  The member can potentially receive multiple responses or proposals and s/he can decide who to conduct a transaction with.   Members get rated for the service they provide and this helps build trust in their business and maintain a higher standard of quality and service in the network.

The App. is available on desktop computers running Chrome, Internet Explorer, FireFox and Safari Operating Systems, and it can be downloaded from the Apple AppStore and Android GooglePlay. The use of the App. is free and membership in Mechanics Marketplace is also free.  We charge sellers a nominal service fee from their transaction revenue.  To register and become members, users go to    https://www.mechanicsmarketplace.com/ , click on the "Register" button and sign up.  It takes less than 3 minutes.  They can now do it from the mobile App. also.  There is no cost, obligation or credit card required to register.

We have already on-boarded several hundred shops and suppliers in the California Bay Area and the marketplace is now open and operational.   We are also actively recruiting independent reps. to promote our solution nationwide.

Contact
Skill-Loan LLC
***@mechanicsmarketplace.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mechanicsmarketplace.com Email Verified
