 
News By Tag
* Trucker Huss
* ERISA Law
* Employee Benefits Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Best Lawyers Recognizes Trucker Huss Attorneys for ERISA and Employee Benefits Law

 
 
Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss
SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce that four of the firm's attorneys were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2018 in the areas of Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, ERISA Litigation and Tax Law.

The Trucker & Huss attorneys named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2018 are:

R. Bradford Huss – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and ERISA Litigation

Benjamin F. Spater – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and ERISA Litigation

Charles A. Storke – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Lee A. Trucker – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Tax Law

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Trucker Huss, APC
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Tags:Trucker Huss, ERISA Law, Employee Benefits Law
Industry:Legal
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SaraSource PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share