Best Lawyers Recognizes Trucker Huss Attorneys for ERISA and Employee Benefits Law
The Trucker & Huss attorneys named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2018 are:
R. Bradford Huss – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and ERISA Litigation
Benjamin F. Spater – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and ERISA Litigation
Charles A. Storke – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Lee A. Trucker – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Tax Law
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
