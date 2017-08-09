News By Tag
New Cuckoo Clock Store, "Cuckoo Manor" Opens
Cuckoo Manor sells authentic handmade German Cuckoo Clocks as well as beautiful hourglasses and novelty clocks. A portion of every purchase goes to one of four charities. The customer chooses at checkout which charity they would like to support.
"They are truly works of art. Handmade, so while similar, no two clocks will be exactly the same. In this digital age, which I appreciate, I think we want to hold on to these kind of vintage, old-time works because we will miss the very best of them. It's why vinyl just won't go away, even when we have had multiple music formats since then. There is a warmth to these tactile things. And no matter how many versions of an I-Watch there may be, it will never feel as romantic. It will not feel like a piece of art that these cuckoo clocks are, that have been around for hundreds of years."
Mr. Bailey has been involved in business in one form or another since he graduated college. His latest interest surprised even him.
"I don't know why one day I just started thinking about cuckoo clocks. Why does one day an old memory of your grandparents pop into your head? I look at those things as a kind of gift. I remember a cuckoo clock chiming in their home and it was a very pleasant memory. Then I started looking up the history of these clocks and became more and more fascinated. I think everyone should own one. They bring joy and character to a home."
Humor is not lost on Mr. Bailey and he feels it is quite naturally an attribute that should be involved when selling cuckoo clocks. "I very much respect the history of these clock makers, which is amazing and goes back hundreds of years. But also we should never take ourselves so seriously. I mean I have confidence the people that decided a bird should pop out of a little door to announce a passage of time had a sense of humor."
The Cuckoo Manor logo includes a bird he has named "Duke Darius Cuckoo."
"There is a whole backstory coming and if customers feel like contributing that would be fun."
Fun is a key word when it comes to Cuckoo Manor.
"I just can't take myself too seriously. I take business seriously and customer service very seriously. But for me personally, I guess I just can't help myself. But I hope that sense of fun translates."
Examples would be in the product descriptions sprinkled throughout the Cuckoo Manor website. Have you ever caught the wind in your bare hand? Have you ever wiped a tear from a polar bear's nose? Buy this clock and you just might. Who is to say, really? https://www.cuckoomanor.com/
Another part of the business is the focus on charity. At the end of every purchase, the customer can pick one of five charities. A portion of their purchase will be donated to the charity they choose.
"The price is not raised for doing this. You can choose to do it or not. But it is as simple as a click and then you have donated money to a great cause."
The current charities listed are Feed The Hunger, based out of Burlington, NC. The Tim Tebow Foundation, which among various things focuses on organizing Prom Events for Special Needs individuals. DreamAlign Ministries, a Graham, NC based nonprofit that feeds and clothes the needy in that area, as well as helps with job placement. The Phoenix Landing Foundation, which helps protect parrots. And Triad Golden Retriever Rescue, where Mr. Bailey and his wife adopted their Golden, "Bogie."
If interested in a useful gift that is also a piece of art, go to https://www.cuckoomanor.com
