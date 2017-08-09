 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Blockchain Platform Launches for Legal Cannabis Growers

$GRWI is the world's first fully decentralized Seed-to-Sale and Strain Chain platform for legal cannabis growers and related businesses
 
Growers International
Growers International
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Growers International, a blockchain platform for the legal cannabis industry has officially launched its token sale. The token sale is listed as $GRWI on the Cryptocurrency exchange website Cryptopia.

$GRWI is the world's first fully decentralized Seed-to-Sale and Strain Chain platform for legal cannabis growers and related businesses. Aimed at revolutionizing the cryptocurrency markets, $GRWI adds smart contracts with blockchain technology for growers, investors and businesses to democratize their access. Through a more transparent system, $GRWI launches new strain chain registration system  that will allow the industry to verify new strains and an e-commerce platform for growers to purchase supplies at wholesale cost.

"Our goal is to become the world's largest and leading destination for decentralized legal grow operations. With a set of innovative tools that will enable consumers, entrepreneurs and operators to interact across the industry," says Growers International CEO, Ryan Wright.

The second phase will be developing and running a licensed grow company using their Smart Grow Contracts to allow investors to invest in legal grow operations and provide real time sales tracking across the industry.

Growers International operates a platform with more than 12,000 cannabis related products. Buyers are able to purchase supplies at cost using the $GRWI token.

About Growers International

Growers International is a digital currency for professional cannabis growers and entrepreneurs. It is specifically designed to benefit legal cultivators and investors around the world through a blockchain enabled software suite. Built by professional growers and cryptocurrency experts with the goal of pushing innovation in the legal grow sector, $GRWI develops a unique Seed -To-Sale tracking system to help legal growers track their product and bring transparency to the industry.

End
Source:Growers International
Email:***@ellabeemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Business, Cannabis, Finance
Industry:Business, Computers, Finance, Internet, Technology
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share