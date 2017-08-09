

Blockchain Platform Launches for Legal Cannabis Growers $GRWI is the world's first fully decentralized Seed-to-Sale and Strain Chain platform for legal cannabis growers and related businesses Growers International LOS ANGELES - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog --



$GRWI is the world's first fully decentralized Seed-to-Sale and Strain Chain platform for legal cannabis growers and related businesses. Aimed at revolutionizing the cryptocurrency markets, $GRWI adds smart contracts with blockchain technology for growers, investors and businesses to democratize their access. Through a more transparent system, $GRWI launches new strain chain registration system that will allow the industry to verify new strains and an e-commerce platform for growers to purchase supplies at wholesale cost.



"Our goal is to become the world's largest and leading destination for decentralized legal grow operations. With a set of innovative tools that will enable consumers, entrepreneurs and operators to interact across the industry," says Growers International CEO, Ryan Wright.



The second phase will be developing and running a licensed grow company using their Smart Grow Contracts to allow investors to invest in legal grow operations and provide real time sales tracking across the industry.



Growers International operates a platform with more than 12,000 cannabis related products. Buyers are able to purchase supplies at cost using the $GRWI token.



About Growers International



Growers International is a digital currency for professional cannabis growers and entrepreneurs. It is specifically designed to benefit legal cultivators and investors around the world through a blockchain enabled software suite. Built by professional growers and cryptocurrency experts with the goal of pushing innovation in the legal grow sector, $GRWI develops a unique Seed -To-Sale tracking system to help legal growers track their product and bring transparency to the industry.



Contact

Richard Thorpe

***@ellabeemediagroup.com



Photo:

