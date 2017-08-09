 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Korenix Announced New Industrial Ethernet Switch for Reliable and Secured Field Site Monitoring

Korenix launches new Industrial Ethernet Switch- JetNet 7014G for secured field site monitoring.
 
 
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Korenix is pleased to share its announcement of latest Industrial Ethernet Switch-JetNet 7014G. It is in compliance with NEMA-TS2, EN50121-4, IEC 61000-6-2 and IEC 61000-6-4 which makes it a perfect fit for field site applications including railway trackside, roadside traffic control cabinet, etc.

The JetNet 7014G is a Layer 3 Industrial Ethernet Switch equipped with 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports and 4 Gigabit SFP ports. It supports Layer 2 Performance such as IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Private VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize and Rate Control. For the Layer 3 Network Routing Protocols, it supports Static/Dynamic Route, VLAN Routing, IP Multicasting Routing, VRRP and OSPF Routing. With the routing functions, it can route the IP stream quickly and efficiently with high speed scalability and low latency.

Fiber Optical Quality Monitoring
Korenix JetNet 7014G provides Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DMM) to recognize the specification of fiber transceiver. The DMM function enabled user to monitor the launched power and temperature, receive signal strength, and alert user when the fiber signal is getting poor.

Cyber Network Redundancy for Non-stop Transmission
Korenix JetNet 7014G adapts new Cyber Network Redundancy Technology including Multiple Super Ring (MSR), Super Chain, ERPS, and IEEE standards-RSTP/MSTP technologies to ensure network reliability. MSR is a seamless network redundant technology, which contains various technologies- Rapid Super Ring (RSRTM), Rapid Dual Homing (RDHTM), MultiRingTM and TrunkRingTM for different network redundancy topologies and applications. With these network redundant technologies, a node can be configured to multiple rings with failover time less than 50ms and zero restoration time, highly improves the stability on important data transmission.

Advanced Cyber Security for Data Protection
The JetNet 7014G supports Korenix Advanced Cyber Security functions which cover MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control , IEEE 802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), IP Source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection, can fully protect the data by avoiding unidentified IP access to the users' devices and ensure secured data transmission in Surveillance Applications.

Korenix JetNet 7014G features:

• 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports, 4 Gigabit SFP ports
• 1000Mbps Fiber Connection with DDM function
• Non-Blocking, High Speed Network Switching Fabric
• Fully Device Management – SNMP v1/v2c/v3, RMON, Web UI, Telnet and Local Console
• Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility – Korenix View, Korenix NMS
• Hardware Watchdog for System Auto-Recovery
• High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity
• IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic
• Railway Trackside EN50121-4 compliance
• High Operating Temperature - -40~75℃
• Redundant wide range power input – DC 10~36V

Korenix JetNet 7014G is now officially on sale, please contact Korenix professional sales at sales@korenix.com (mailto:sales@korenix.com) to get further information.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

