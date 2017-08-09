News By Tag
Webster Combustion Joins The Quality Line Of Products Represented By Nationwide Boiler Inc
Nationwide Boiler's Director of Sales, Bill Testa, commented, "Webster Combustion Technology's line of efficient, cost-effective boiler burners will complement our current product line very well, providing quality new and reconditioned boiler equipment to customers in California. We are excited to represent a well-respected manufacturing partner that is dedicated to growth and success through listening to customer's needs."
Webster Combustion Technology was established in the 1920's as a multi-fuel boiler burner manufacturer. The company manufactures products that are technically advanced and offer flexibility, high efficiency, low emissions, and high turndown capabilities. Webster burners are available for new equipment and retrofit of existing installations.
Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent boiler equipment to industrial facilities for over fifty years. In addition to their extensive fleet of rental boilers, CataStak™ SCR systems for 2½ ppm compliance, and other boiler related equipment, Nationwide Boiler stocks new and reconditioned firetube and watertube boilers for sale. With headquarters in Fremont and a sales and service office in Visalia, the company is well positioned to provide California customers with the products and solutions needed for reliable plant operations. For more information, visit https://www.nationwideboiler.com.
