Aditya Prakash Joins Yerra Solutions as Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Client Services
New York-based financial industry veteran and technology innovator brings over a decade of technology and operations experience in global financial institutions and hedge funds
In this new role, Mr. Prakash will spearhead strategic initiatives to further improve the technology that drives Yerra's managed services and the delivery of those services to a rapidly growing portfolio of multi-national corporations.
"Adi's experience with the large, international corporations like those we serve, especially with large banks, makes him the perfect person to further position Yerra as the leading innovator in our space," notes Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO at Yerra Solutions. "Together with our group of experts and developers, Adi will drive the delivery of a new level of innovation and service to our corporate legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance clients."
Mr. Prakash's thoughts on joining Yerra:
§ "As an entrepreneur at heart, I was naturally drawn to Yerra from my first interactions with the company a couple years ago. What Rajitha and her team have built in such a brief time is astounding, and I am excited to help fulfill Yerra's vision to become the most innovative company in the legal and compliance services space."
§ "We are well positioned to be disruptors in a somewhat stagnant market. The functions we serve in industries like banking and pharmaceuticals are often too busy avoiding risk and being conservative to be cutting-edge, and providers in the space don't often push the envelope. I'm excited about the potential."
§ "We will empower those organizations to balance an inclination to be conservative with the necessity to adopt new methods. The demand for greater efficiency and transparency is too great and coming from too many directions – regulators, courts, internal business stakeholders, the competition. They must accelerate innovation and most are working on doing just that. We hope to be a catalyst for those leaders."
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
