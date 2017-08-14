News By Tag
Bonnie Announces Book Release: The Ultimate Guide to Home Safety for Kids
According to research compiled by the Centers for Disease Control, and the National Security Council, unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death in children ages 19 and younger. In fact, more than 3.4 million children experience a household injury each year, and 2,300 children under the age 15 will die from these unintentional injuries. The most common causes of in-home injury to children include:
• Falls
• Poisoning
• Choking
• Suffocation
• Drowning
• Fire and Burns
• Improperly Stored Firearms
"Sadly, many of these tragic and life-altering accidents could have easily been prevented by implementing a few simple, proactive safety precautions,"
The guide serves as a comprehensive yet practical resource for parents, grandparents, and anyone charged with caring for children. The book includes room-by-room safety instructions with easy-to-use checklists to help make creating a safer home environment as simple and straightforward as possible. It is organized into easy-to-follow sections, such as general home safety, safety tips by age, and home safety by risk category.
About Bonnie
Bonnie is a product recall monitoring system that automatically alerts you if an item you have purchased has been recalled or has other known safety issues.
In 2016 alone, over 100 million products - toys, furniture, appliances, cars, food, medicines - were recalled by their manufacturers due to safety issues. Unfortunately, only a very tiny fraction of these recalled items were returned/replaced/
Visit us at https://bonnie.ai
