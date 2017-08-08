News By Tag
Tax Expert and Advisor Barry G. Fowler, EA, Reveals Possible New Threat at IRS
Houston, TX – August 14, 2017 – Barry G. Fowler, CEO of Taxation Solutions, posted a new blog on the company website entitled "An End Of Summer Troubling Tax Tidbit," in which Mr. Fowler prepares readers for potential concern for the upcoming tax season.
Fowler writes, "Summer is swiftly coming to an end. It's time to think about getting the kids back to school. And what a relief, there's been little to no thought about taxes." He continues adding, "Sure, we think about the sales tax breaks we get buying back to school items and clothing this time of year, but that's actually enjoyable."
"On the other hand," says Fowler, "I think about taxes all year and I like to keep my clients up-to-date on items of interest that might affect them when tax time rolls around." He elaborates, "In the recent past we have been thinking about all the scammers and tax fraud criminals to help people try to avoid. That is still an area of concern for taxpayers. Hopefully most people now know not to fall for the fear tactics these criminals use."
According to Fowler, "Now we have another issue to throw us all for a loop. And it comes directly out of the IRS. The IRS has rehired more than 200 employees who were previously involved in agency misconduct such as falsifying documents or having unauthorized access to sensitive taxpayer information."
This comes as the result of an audit from the Treasury Inspector General for the Tax Administration. According to the report following the audit, "Four had cheated on their own tax returns and another four had been probed for improperly accessing taxpayer records, the website said."
About Barry G. Fowler, EA
Barry G. Fowler founded Taxation Solutions out of a genuine concern for the IRS issues his clients face, many of whom are self-employed, contract employees, or entrepreneurs. For his contributions to his profession and expertise in tax resolution and financial planning, Fowler has been featured as one of America's Trendsetters on CBS and Yahoo, and as a Premier Expert in Inc. Magazine. He has been instrumental in helping hundreds of people resolve complex tax issues with the IRS.
Fowler is licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and is a longstanding member of several tax industry professional organizations:
