Introducing The Tech Academy Podcast
The Tech Academy Podcast is hosted by Tech Academy co-founder and experienced software developer Erik Gross, who sits down with fellow tech professionals and enthusiasts to talk all things tech. At the end of each episode, co-founder Jack Stanley leaves you with a helpful tip on how to succeed in business and professional world.
In our first two episodes Jonathon Hensley of Emerge Interactive and Excel Developer Oz du Soleil shared with us how they got their start in development and data analysis. In our third episode, we interviewed Gustav of local Portland radio fame to hear about his surprising background in tech and its surprising connection with media arts.
Whether you're a seasoned developer, business professional, novice coder or just interested in tech, this podcast is for you!
You can find us on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher or at thetechacademypodcast.podiant.co!
And as always, if you'd like to learn more about our software developer boot camp visit us at Learncodinganywhere.com.
