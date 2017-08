Bilotta Kitchens Named "Best Of Westchester"

New York area custom kitchen designer, Bilotta Kitchens, wins Westchester Magazine Awards

Contact

Kristin Ohnmacht

***@bilotta.com Kristin Ohnmacht

End

-- Bilotta Kitchens, a high-end custom kitchen and bath designer in New York City, Mamaroneck and Mount Kisco, was named to the list of Westchester Magazine's annual "Best Of Westchester"awards for 2017. Bilotta Kitchens was recognized for its high-quality, functional and beautiful kitchen and bath designs.In its annual "Best of Westchester"awards issue, Westchester Magazine selected more than 350 top local businesses in Westchester County, NY to highlight. For this issue, both readers and magazine editors voted on their favorite home service and design companies, restaurants, shopping places, entertainment venues, health and beauty companies, and much more. Bilotta Kitchens was named "Best Kitchen and Bath Design" company for 2017 by both the magazine's editors and its readers."The kitchen is such an important part of the home," Regina Bilotta, co-owner of Bilotta Kitchens says. "You gather there with your family for coffee and breakfast before a busy day; you sit around the kitchen table and do homework with your kids; you regroup for dinner and unwinding; and you visit around the island with friends to catch up over a glass of wine. It's where life happens."The best kitchens and baths combine high functionality with beautiful, lasting design. A kitchen and bath design team relies on a variety of skills from design and planning to fabrication, project management and customer service. Bilotta Kitchens has become well known in the industry for its extensive product, trend-setting designs and unrivaled service.See the full list of winners or learn more about the 2017 Best Of Westchester Awards.About Bilotta KitchensBilotta Kitchens provides the very best and most customized products at the best price while offering highly personalized service. Bilotta is a family-owned business that has been built on a reputation of trust, value, and exceptional custom kitchens. Visit https://www.bilotta.com to learn more about us.