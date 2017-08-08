 
Industry News





Vybe Hammocks is taking a unique approach to the hammock industry- Now available on Kickstarter

Vybe Hammocks are becoming a game-changer in the outdoor industry and fashion industry alike, by offering unique, stylish designs.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- "I always thought hammocks were too 'granola-ey,' but your designer hammocks completely changed that. Now, my friends and I love hammocking"

-Tyler Trant, UCF Student

Their goal is to create a product everybody loves, while supporting the important cause of fighting deforestation. For every hammock they sell, they will be planting a tree somewhere that needs it most.

The founders at Vybe Hammocks believe that their new designer hammock products will be your new favorite accessory, whether you are currently into hammocks or not.

"There's a hammock for your lifestyle. Whether that's backpacking and fishing, or hanging out by the pool or on the beach, you'll find that our hammocks are the accessory you've been missing," said Co-founder Brandon Bateman. "Our designs are hand-drawn, and our hammocks are hand-made, all with you in mind."

Stylish, portable and lightweight, Vybe Hammocks really are the premium step-up from what is already offered in the industry. They are ready to hang almost anywhere, with near-limitless possibilities. Their features include:

-       A lightweight and portable design (the hammocks only weigh about one pound)

-       Stylish designer prints

-       Competitive pricing

-       A 100% hemp hammock bag with clip-on functionality

-       The fastest straps to hang your hammock on the market, which are also specially designed to be safe on trees

-       Made of light-weight parachute grade rip-stop nylon

Vybe Hammocks just launched on Friday, August 4th on Kickstarter. The campaign ends on September 4th.

For more information on how to purchase their designer hammocks at reduced prices only available during crowdfunding, visit their Kickstarter campaign page at the following link: http://kck.st/2uGVlr1

Contact
Brandon Bateman
***@vybehammocks.com
Email:***@vybehammocks.com Email Verified
