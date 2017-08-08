News By Tag
Moab Adventure Center Helps Folks Gain Toe Holds on Rocks and Life with Climbing and Canyoneering
Moab Adventure Center is responding to a national demand for outdoor climbing programs promulgated by such TV shows as NBC's "American Ninja Warrior"
Moab Adventure Center sets people up for success in the climbing world with two active vacation plans available from April and into October that are focused on canyoneering and on beginner and intermediate-
People from around the world come to experience rock climbing and canyoneering in Moab, UT, a region gifted with two national parks, Canyonlands and Arches, where rocks and natural stone monuments combine to create unparalleled learning adventures.
With these sport vacation programs, the Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/)
In support of this fast-growing trend, the Moab Adventure Center offers these two beginner to intermediate half-day climbing opportunities:
Moab Canyoneering - Ephedra's Grotto is a five-hour immersion that begins with a 2.5-mile downhill hike through ancient petrified sand dunes leading to a dry sand and rock wash. Quickly the wash disappears over an edge, plunging into the depths of a hidden chasm. "We go down there?" is the usual question after peering over the edge. "Yes." A 90-foot rappel is the first obstacle in reaching the entrance to the Grotto. Now, almost totally enclosed in a small stone room, adventurers exit to find their next challenge, a 120-foot rappel into a green canyon below via a natural stone bridge! Detailed rappelling instruction and a back-up safety system allow even the first-time canyoneer the opportunity to experience this adrenalin-charged activity. Insights into geology, plant life and natural history provide depth to this adventure that concludes at a spring-fed stream. See: http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Moab Rock Climbing is a half-day (four hour) adventure that introduces the mental and physical power of rock climbing to beginners or provides a refresher course to more experienced rock climbers. The program covers the essentials: equipment use and care, knots and rope work, basic belaying and descending, all while improving face and crack climbing techniques. The course utilizes climbing areas that allow climbers to transition from a climbing gym to real rock. Guests can choose to learn specific skills or be challenged with a vertical workout. A variety of routes and a relaxed atmosphere encourages progress at an individual pace. Children as young as five may participate. See: http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
Participants in these programs are asked to meetat the Moab Adventure Center 15 minutes prior to departure. Gear and safety equipment and snacks and drinks are provided. The fee for adults 16 and up is $104 and for youth 10-16 $89.
For more details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
About the Moab Adventure Center
Moab Adventure Center is a division of Western River Expeditions (www.westernriver.com)
