August 2017
Moab Adventure Center Helps Folks Gain Toe Holds on Rocks and Life with Climbing and Canyoneering

Moab Adventure Center is responding to a national demand for outdoor climbing programs promulgated by such TV shows as NBC's "American Ninja Warrior"
 
 
Moab canyoneering
Moab canyoneering
 
MOAB, Utah - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Knowing how to source and grab a toe hold is a strategy for success in rock climbing – and in life.

Moab Adventure Center sets people up for success in the climbing world with two active vacation plans available from April and into October that are focused on canyoneering and on beginner and intermediate-level rock climbing. Professional instructors introduce or review the fundamentals of climbing based on client experience, then adapt the climbing or canyoneering experience accordingly.

People from around the world come to experience rock climbing and canyoneering in Moab, UT, a region gifted with two national parks, Canyonlands and Arches, where rocks and natural stone monuments combine to create unparalleled learning adventures.

With these sport vacation programs, the Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/) is responding to a national demand for outdoor climbing programs promulgated by such TV shows as NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" and by the growth of commercial indoor climbing centers (as of August 2016 there are 951 indoor climbing gyms in the US and Canada). According to Climbing Business Journal (June). In 2016,4.6 million people participated in sport climbing, bouldering or indoor climbing. These pursuits are now more popular than gymnastics and track and field, and they are giving CrossFit a run for its money. The International Olympic Committee has announced that it will fold climbing into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

In support of this fast-growing trend, the Moab Adventure Center offers these two beginner to intermediate half-day climbing opportunities:

Moab Canyoneering - Ephedra's Grotto is a five-hour immersion that begins with a 2.5-mile downhill hike through ancient petrified sand dunes leading to a dry sand and rock wash. Quickly the wash disappears over an edge, plunging into the depths of a hidden chasm. "We go down there?" is the usual question after peering over the edge. "Yes." A 90-foot rappel is the first obstacle in reaching the entrance to the Grotto. Now, almost totally enclosed in a small stone room, adventurers exit to find their next challenge, a 120-foot rappel into a green canyon below via a natural stone bridge! Detailed rappelling instruction and a back-up safety system allow even the first-time canyoneer the opportunity to experience this adrenalin-charged activity. Insights into geology, plant life and natural history provide depth to this adventure that concludes at a spring-fed stream. See: http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/rock-climbing/ca....

Moab Rock Climbing is a half-day (four hour) adventure that introduces the mental and physical power of rock climbing to beginners or provides a refresher course to more experienced rock climbers. The program covers the essentials: equipment use and care, knots and rope work, basic belaying and descending, all while improving face and crack climbing techniques. The course utilizes climbing areas that allow climbers to transition from a climbing gym to real rock.  Guests can choose to learn specific skills or be challenged with a vertical workout. A variety of routes and a relaxed atmosphere encourages progress at an individual pace. Children as young as five may participate. See: http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/rock-climbing/ba....

Participants in these programs are asked to meetat the Moab Adventure Center 15 minutes prior to departure. Gear and safety equipment and snacks and drinks are provided. The fee for adults 16 and up is $104 and for youth 10-16 $89.

For more details please see http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/rock-climbing/

About the Moab Adventure Center

Moab Adventure Center is a division of Western River Expeditions (www.westernriver.com) (http://www.westernriver.com%29/) an adventure travel company headquartered in Salt Lake City, with operations and offices in Moab and Fredonia, AZ. The company is the largest single tour provider in Moab. The Moab Adventure Center is located at 225 South Main St., Moab, UT 84532. For information and reservations please call (435) 259-7019 or (866) 904-1163 or send an email from http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/contact/. The center also has a 2,000-square-foot retail space selling adventure related gear, clothing and souvenirs.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, interviews and photos please contact Widness & Wiggins PR:

Sara Widness: 802.234.6704 / sara@widnesspr.com

Dave Wiggins: 720.301.3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com

Website and portfolio of past releases: http://www.travelnewssource.com/

