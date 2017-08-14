News By Tag
Provectus Welcomes Mr. Will Moody
"We are very fortunate to have Will join our team" stated Dr. Jim Mueller, President at Provectus. "In today's marketplace it is very difficult to recruit experienced, truly talented professionals with the unique combination of technical aptitude, business savvy, and a genuine appreciation for client value. If you worked with Will in the past, you have experienced his positive attitude and work ethic. We are very excited to have Will play a leading role in our continued growth as we expand our client base and diversify our technologies into new and emerging markets", stated Mueller.
"I'm excited to begin the next phase of my career with the Provectus team and our valued clients. This opportunity allows me to use my remediation experience while continuing to offer the environmental industry innovative solutions," said Mr. Moody. "I'm looking forward to building on the technologies that Provectus currently offers and introducing these options to my industry friends and colleagues."
You can contact Will via email at will.moody@provectusenv.com or (908) 581-6291.
ABOUT PROVECTUS ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCTS, INC.
Provectus (Latin) = advanced; higher level of knowledge. Provectus Environmental Products represents applied remedial sciences at a different level. We provide patented, proprietary and patent-pending performance chemicals to the soil and groundwater remediation industry. We specialize in the development and global commercialization of next-generation, synergistic ISCR and ISCO remedial technologies. Our proprietary remedial technologies represent the safest, most effective, and most cost-efficient solutions available.
We are not consultants. Our business model is to support RPs, environmental engineers, technical consultants, governmental regulators, and the wider academic community by providing design and selection of cost-effective remediation strategies. We have a valued reputation for:
• Credible Technical Aptitude = Ph.D. level staff with over 25 years' experience in environmental biotechnology;
• Predictable Remedial Performance = Guaranteed performance and other warranties offered in conjunction with strategic providers and partners.
• Uncompromised Safety = Safer chemistries, Safer packaging.
• Responsive Customer Service = Logistics with no surprises, no excuses, no frustration. User-friendly and cordial account management personnel.
• Quantifiable Client Value = Safer, more effective, more cost-efficient remedial actions. "Do it Right the First Time" - avoid problems associated with new and emerging regulations for methane in groundwater, soil gas, and indoor air.
The Provectus line of patented environmental remediation products are truly different, and they represent genuinely unique chemistries:
• Provect-CH4® Methanogen Inhibitor and ERD/ISCR Supplement: Water-soluble amendment that can be used as a supplement to effectively control methane production when combined with various ERD amendments (e.g., [emulsified]
• Provect-IR® Solid Antimethanogenic ISCR Reagent: As the prime originator and developer of the original ISCRs reagent circa 2003, we know that Provect-IR is a genuine improvement on the ISCR process and its older product formulations. Provect-IR is a much more efficient, cost effective and safer ISCR approach = can use less amendment and get equivalent results.
• Provect-IRM® Solid Antimethanogenic ISCR Reagent / Metal Stabilization Reagent: The Provect technology core makes this a more effective means of metal immobilization/
• ERD-CH4™and ERD-CH4™ Ole Ego Liquid Antimethanogenic ISCR Reagent: The most effective, cost-efficient formulation of a liquid, antimethanogenic ERD amendment that can be applied via screened systems. By inhibiting methanogenesis, this is a more efficient (saves an estimated 15 to >30% of the carbon amendment), longer-lived and safer ERD approach (fewer vapor intrusions issues).
• Provect-OX® Self-Activating ISCO / Enhanced Bioremediation Reagent: Persulfate-based ISCO reagent that is unique in terms of its safety (no extreme activators; no heat generated) and effectiveness, as it actively integrates enhanced bioremediation as part of the overall treatment process - only ISCO reagent designed to manage rebound.
• AquaGate-CH4™ Composite, Antimethanogenic Reactive Capping Technology: Developed in collaboration with AquaBlok, LTD subaqueous caps can be constructed more effectively by minimizing gas ebullition and contaminant methylation.
• EZVI-CH4™Antimethanogenic DNAPL Treatment: Unique reagent can be used for safe and effective treatment of chlorinated solvent DNAPL sources.
• Provect-GS™ NAPL Immobilization Technology: A liquid reagent developed in collaboration Beazer East, Inc. for in situ geophysicochemical immobilization (ISGI) of DNAPL sources.
For more information about Provectus Environmental Products, Inc., please call (815) 650-2230 or visit www.provectusenvironmental.com.
Contact
Christopher Mullen
Director of Communications
***@provectusenv.com
