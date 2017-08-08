Country(s)
PyroGenesis Announces the Development of New Plasma-Based Process to Produce Metal Powders
PyroGenesis Additive Announces the Development of New Plasma-Based Process to Produce Metal Powders; Production of MIM Cut in Quantity; Ramp-Up Update
The Company provides the following highlights and developments to date:
On October 26, 2015, PyroGenesis announced that it was re-entering the market to produce metal powders, specifically for Additive Manufacturing (3D printing); On April 7, 2016, PyroGenesis announced its intention to spin-off its Additive Manufacturing capabilities into an independent public entity; On April 27, 2016, PyroGenesis announced that its 3D Printing particle size distribution greatly exceeded expectations;
About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian company on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace (Ticker Symbol: PYRNF). For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com
