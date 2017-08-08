 

August 2017
PyroGenesis Announces the Development of New Plasma-Based Process to Produce Metal Powders

PyroGenesis Additive Announces the Development of New Plasma-Based Process to Produce Metal Powders; Production of MIM Cut in Quantity; Ramp-Up Update
 
MONTREAL, Quebec - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- PyroGenesis Additive, a division of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX VENTURE:PYR) (OTCQB:PYRNF), a high-tech company (the "Company" or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that it has developed a new plasma-based process to produce metal powders which, not only enables MIM cut powder production at higher volumes, but may have a greater impact on the market than the Company's original Plasma Atomization technology. Furthermore, the Company announces that the previously announced ramp-up phase for its first powder production system remains on schedule.

The Company provides the following highlights and developments to date:
 On October 26, 2015, PyroGenesis announced that it was re-entering the market to produce metal powders, specifically for Additive Manufacturing (3D printing); On April 7, 2016, PyroGenesis announced its intention to spin-off its Additive Manufacturing capabilities into an independent public entity; On April 27, 2016, PyroGenesis announced that its 3D Printing particle size distribution greatly exceeded expectations; On October 25, 2016, PyroGenesis announced that it had filed a patent for an improved metal powder production process and that the Company was on schedule for a 2017-Q1 powder production system assembly and first production run; On January 23, 2017 and March 14, 2017, PyroGenesis provided updates on 3D Printing and reaffirms that it is on schedule for 2017-Q1 assembly and first production run despite delays with suppliers; On March 30, 2017, PyroGenesis announced that it had completed the assembly of its first powder production system, with its first powder run exceeding expectations, and that the ramp-up, which was already underway, was expected to take place linearly over approximately four (4) months; On April 25, 2017, PyroGenesis announced receipt of its first powder order from a multinational conglomerate, with the down payment already received, and market interest exceeding expectations; On June 7, 2017, PyroGenesis announced receipt of its second powder order; On June 14, 2017, PyroGenesis announced creation of PyroGenesis Additive; and On June 19, 2017, PyroGenesis announced receipt of its third powder order and successful delivery of its first order which included both Titanium and Inconel powders;


About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2008 certified, and have been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian company on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace (Ticker Symbol: PYRNF). For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com

Source:PyroGenesis Inc.
Email:***@pyrogenesis.com
Location:Montreal - Quebec - Canada
