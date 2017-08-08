Guyson to Release Details of Powder Recovery System at TCT 2017

Contact

-- Leading surface finishing equipment manufacturerwill be releasing details of their, aimed at additive manufacturers with powder based systems, at the forthcoming TCT + Personalize show which is held at the NEC from the 26-28th September 2017. Alongside, Guyson will be showcasing its range of 'surface finishing stations'. This exhibition covers all aspects of 3D printing, additive manufacturing (AM) and rapid prototyping and to find out more about these latest new developments from Guyson come along toMark Viner, Managing Director of Guyson's Blast & Wash Division, says "Users of powder based additive manufacturing systems are encouraged to come onto the Guyson stand to have constructive conversations about the benefits our latest robotically controlled finishing station and powder recovery system will bring to the user and discuss the time and financial savings to be made and the operational safety benefits over current manual operations. This exciting new development for the AM sector incorporates the best of Guyson's long standing automated robotic blasting technology coupled with Guyson's technology partner Russell Finex's sieving and screening expertise".Guyson will also be exhibiting entry and mid-level manual finishing stations and complementary dust collection options which incorporate numerous safety features, beyond most competitors, enabling the operator to surface finish almost any material safely.Guyson's entry level finishing station for 3D Printed components is the Guysonwhich will also feature a Pencil Blast unit with micro tipped blast nozzle for intricate detailed surface finishing. The 1400 'AM' unit forms part of the Guyson Formula blast range which offers three cabinet sizes; including a bench-top version and is ideal for smoothing out striation lines, finishing SLS prototypes orAlso showing will be awhich has been devised especially for the additive manufacturing (AM) market. These particular 'AM' finishing stations are designed specifically for surface finishing Stainless, Aluminium, Titanium or Inconel built components, which are often used in aerospace and medical sector. Some of these exotic materials have the potential to create explosive dust when blasted, so special provision is made with these Guyson blast systems to mitigate those risks.The Guyson 'AM blast systems' come complete with full earth braiding to the cabinet, gun, dust collector and hose and include ground nuts on all the main contact points to prevent any static spark generation and also anti-static fabric gauntlets to allows the operator greater flexibility when blasting whilst preventing media escape. Also externally located LED lighting, for good illumination of the blast area and to remove any chance of a spark within the blast chamber.The Guyson AM blast cabinets are complemented with the new range of AM specified dust collectors, Guyson will be exhibiting the mid-range C600-AM dust collector designed to accompany the Euroblast 6SF–AM also on show. Again conscious of the explosive potential of some of the materials that can be involved in additive manufacturing thehas a host of features and options to minimise risks including; explosion relief valve, explosion isolation valve, secondary HEPA filtration, waste bin balance pipe - this enables dust collection in a plastic bag (located in the collection bin hopper) that can be quickly sealed on removal, minimising dust in the open atmosphere and a waste bin level sensor.Depending on the specific zone or environment, the AM dust collector can be specified with fully ATEX compliant motor, controls and switchgear.Manning the stand will be a number of Guyson sales engineers able to answer visitors' technical queries on the equipment or on application usage. Prospective users of Guyson finishing stations or powder recovery systems are also encouraged to submit sample components for free feasibility testing to the company's extensive 'Component Finishing Centre' in Skipton, North Yorkshire.Guyson International Limited is a privately owned family company with a world-wide reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of blast finishing, spray wash and ultrasonic cleaning equipment. Formed nearly 80 years ago, the company is registered to BS EN ISO 9001: 2008 and BS OHSAS 18001:2007 and its head office is located at Skipton, North Yorkshire, in the north of England. Guyson has four international subsidiary companies: Guyson Corporation of the USA, located in Saratoga Springs, New York State; Guyson SA, situated near Paris, France; Guyson Sdn Bhd in Penang, Malaysia; and Guyson CN, in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China.