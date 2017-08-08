 
News By Tag
* Free Windows 10
* It Support Cardiff
* It Services Cardiff
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cardiff
  Cardiff
  Wales
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

How To Get A Free Windows 10 Upgrade

Officially, the free upgrade to Windows 10 for Windows 7/8 users expired at the close of last July, but it seems that, a year later, there are still two routes by which you can make the leap to Microsoft's newest operating system.
 
 
Free Windows 10 - Article on the West Prime IT Blog
Free Windows 10 - Article on the West Prime IT Blog
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Free Windows 10
* It Support Cardiff
* It Services Cardiff

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Cardiff - Cardiff - Wales

Subject:
* Deals

CARDIFF, Wales - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Microsoft says: "If you use assistive technology on Windows, you are eligible for the upgrade offer." The company uses the terms assistive and accessibility rather interchangeably, and accessibility features include elements like Windows 10's Speech Recognition, or even Cortana or keyboard shortcuts.

The first method is to get an upgrade because you use assistive technologies with the desktop OS. Note that Microsoft doesn't ask for any verification that you will use assistive tech, which is why in the past we've labelled this a morally dubious method for getting a free upgrade, although Techspot does point out that there's a potentially wide umbrella of qualifiers for those who use accessibility features.

Clearly, this is still something of a grey area though, although not one Microsoft has ever policed, presumably because it's simply happy to have folks upgrading to Windows 10 – which would seem to be the main reason these methods have continued to remain available.

The Windows 10 product key option
The other loophole which is still active is to simply use your Windows 7 or Windows 8 product key to fire up a Windows 10 upgrade – it will still work just fine. We're quite surprised that this particular avenue hasn't been shut off yet, but as mentioned, it would appear that Microsoft just wants to beef up Windows 10 user numbers and stats.

How long this will remain the case is anyone's guess, but if you do wish to upgrade it's probably best to do so sooner rather than later. It won't be forever, that's for sure, as Microsoft has previously said it will announce when the assistive technologies upgrade scheme is coming to a close.

The company hasn't said anything official about the other product key route, simply because this (theoretically) shouldn't exist at all. It's an elephant in the corner of the desktop, for want of a better phrase.

Talking more broadly about accessibility matters for Windows 10, Microsoft is promising some big steps forward on this front with the incoming Fall Creators Update, including a really nifty-looking eye-tracking feature.

Should you require help with installing Windows 10 contact West Prime IT Support via their website http://westprime.co.uk/free-windows-10-upgrade/

Contact
David Whyte
01656 808002
***@westprime.co.uk
End
Source:West Prime IT Support Cardiff Wales
Email:***@westprime.co.uk
Tags:Free Windows 10, It Support Cardiff, It Services Cardiff
Industry:Internet
Location:Cardiff - Cardiff - Wales
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEO Lady News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share