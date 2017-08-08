News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PUSHR CDN announces integration of Let's Encrypt SSL certificates
The move is part of the strategy of the young company to provide a one stop shop for the needs of mobile app developers, start ups, small and medium businesses that require high speed delivery of their video, audio and software to customers across Europe and North America.
"Secure sockets layer (SSL) has become an important part of every website, service or application not only because it guarantees the security of the communication between all involved parties, but also because HTTPS is now used as a ranking signal by Google. Let's Encrypt's technology allowed us to automate the way certificates are being issued and to make SSL available via a single click in our web dashboard. This ensures the integrity of data transmission over our network and provides SEO benefits for our customers." said Victor Rashkov, founder and CEO of Net Stack Ltd, the company behind the young CDN platform.
The company hints that it is working on a number of new features and security enhancements to provide even further ease of use of it's service and to compliment the recent addition of automatic SSL certificates.
For more information, please visit PUSHR's website: https://www.pushrcdn.com
About Net Stack
Net Stack Ltd provides a wide range of services in the IT industry to individuals, small and medium sized businesses. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, the company's services run from data centers in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Denver, Colorado, US to serve customers from around the world in a cost effective, fast and reliable manner.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse