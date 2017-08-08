News By Tag
A Brief Idea About The Use Of Rubber Stable Mats
Stable mats can be used in various ways along with various functions. Learn about the different ways to use rubber stable mats for effective protection to your stable.
There are various types of matting available right from traditional 100% rubber stable mats to more lightweight version with rubber topped and less soft and protective.
Lightweight Stable Matting
This matting is certainly not fixed to the floor of the stable and they come in interlocking sections fitting like a jigsaw puzzle. The mats are usually made from foam as well as composite material perfect for a person to move around, fit and clean easily. The texture is great on top so one can choose right from easy sweep to extra grip.
Traditional Heavy Weight Stable Matting
This type of matting will ensure that the ones which one is getting are certainly made from 100% quality rubber. The mats can give you years of use and are durable and hard wearing. Once laid down, they will stay constant on the rough surfaced floors, like bricks and cobbles or earth floors.
Hardwearing but Lightweight stable mats
There can be great difference between lightweight or heavyweight mats. These mats are rubber topped mats with benefits from hardwearing characteristics given by rubber and are easy to use, install and maintain.
Maintenance and Cleaning
A daily skip out and brush will keep your stables clean and tidy. Having stable mats will reduce the time it takes to keep the stables clean. Most of the stable mats are designed to drain well so that the urine should run off and not fester in stable. However for loose fitted stable mats, one can get occasional clean to avoid urine odours.
Avoid Injuries in Stable
Keeping the horses safe and sound is a full time job. Now if you the owner of a horse try enjoying rolling in the confines of the stable. There is one recommendation which is to avoid injuries to use stable mats right on the floor and on stable walls. The best option will be bonded mats which will fit on the floor and are also bonded to the stable wall. Very like a padded box, this will also protect the animal from knocks and bruises. These mats may stop urine from sweeping under them so no odorous smell and cleaning is required.
Fairfield Supplies
Fairfield Supplies offers exclusive ranges of rubber matting for stables at an affordable rate. Buy these matting solutions from the brand fitting well within your budget. The matting solutions offered here are of extremely good quality custom made for your stable in the right way possible.
