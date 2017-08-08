News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Industrial Steam Wet Steam Accumulators Generate Dry Steam Immediately
Industrial Steam designs, assembles, tests, and ships packaged Pressurized Deaerators, Atmospheric Deaerators, Fuel Oil Systems, Blowdown Systems, Condensate Recovery, Feedwater Systems, and Wet Steam Accumulators
Industrial Steam's wet steam accumulator owners and operators are using smaller more efficient boilers. By storing energy for the peak demand period the accumulator allows more efficient boilers to be a viable option even when peak demand would require a much larger boiler. Even larger boilers that are sized for peak demand cannot respond quick enough to a spike in demand. The steam accumulator can respond immediately allowing the boiler time to ramp up.
Industries Served:
• Food / Beverage
• Pharmaceutical
• Steel / Chemical / Petrochemical
• Plastics / Rubber / Foam Manufacturing
Benefits:
• Eliminate downtime
• Eliminate boiler carryover
• Increased boiler efficiency
Features:
• Proprietary internals produce dry steam
• Industrial components
• Vessel construction
• Post weld heat treat
• 100% x-ray
• Wet magnetic particle test
About Industrial Steam:
Industrial Steam offers Innovative Responses Today to Tomorrow's Challenges
Industrial Steam is the leading manufacturer of .005 cc/l pressurized and atmospheric deaerators. Along with the time-tested proven spray-type and tray-type designs, Industrial Steam manufactures a unique line of dual compartment systems that provide 100% guaranteed performance that is unmatched in the deaerating industry. It is these innovations in the design of deaerating systems, our understanding and implementation of the controls, and our never ending quest to satisfy our customers, that truly set Industrial Steam apart. Although a few designs are unique to Industrial Steam, the chart below can be applied to all manufacturers spray and tray type deaerators.
http://www.industrialsteam.com
Contact
Industrial Steam
Jeremy Zellmer
712-243-5300
jzellmer@industrialsteam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse