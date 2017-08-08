Industrial Steam Wet Steam Accumulators Generate Dry Steam Immediately

Industrial Steam designs, assembles, tests, and ships packaged Pressurized Deaerators, Atmospheric Deaerators, Fuel Oil Systems, Blowdown Systems, Condensate Recovery, Feedwater Systems, and Wet Steam Accumulators

Contact

Industrial Steam

Jeremy Zellmer

712-243-5300

jzellmer@industrialsteam.com

-- Industrial Steam's wet steam accumulator is an un-fired pressure vessel that stores energy in the form of water. This energy is used by a process that sees a spike in demand for a short period of time. As the pressure decreases in the steam line the water in the accumulator will turn to steam and supply the process with the steam it needs for a short period of time. When the spike in demand ends the accumulator will recharge from the steam boiler.Industrial Steam's wet steam accumulator owners and operators are using smaller more efficient boilers. By storing energy for the peak demand period the accumulator allows more efficient boilers to be a viable option even when peak demand would require a much larger boiler. Even larger boilers that are sized for peak demand cannot respond quick enough to a spike in demand. The steam accumulator can respond immediately allowing the boiler time to ramp up.• Food / Beverage• Pharmaceutical• Steel / Chemical / Petrochemical• Plastics / Rubber / Foam Manufacturing• Eliminate downtime• Eliminate boiler carryover• Increased boiler efficiency• Proprietary internals produce dry steam• Industrial components• Vessel construction• Post weld heat treat• 100% x-ray• Wet magnetic particle testIndustrial Steam offers Innovative Responses Today to Tomorrow's ChallengesIndustrial Steam is the leading manufacturer of .005 cc/l pressurized and atmospheric deaerators. Along with the time-tested proven spray-type and tray-type designs, Industrial Steam manufactures a unique line of dual compartment systems that provide 100% guaranteed performance that is unmatched in the deaerating industry. It is these innovations in the design of deaerating systems, our understanding and implementation of the controls, and our never ending quest to satisfy our customers, that truly set Industrial Steam apart. Although a few designs are unique to Industrial Steam, the chart below can be applied to all manufacturers spray and tray type deaerators.