Country(s)
Industry News
BCM One Offers Evolve IP's Full Suite of Award-Winning, Integrated Cloud Computing and Communications Solutions
WAYNE, Pa. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP™, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that BCM One, a leading technology solutions provider, is now offering Evolve IP's complete suite of award-winning and integrated cloud solutions including: disaster recovery, contact centers, unified communications / business collaboration, desktop services, and Infrastructure as a Service.
Best-of breed cloud solutions available now to all BCM One customers include:
• Disaster Recovery (DR) / IT Resilience –Evolve IP's complete suite of disaster recovery and IT resilience services protects your data and allows you to recover your environment based on how your business runs and the way your infrastructure is designed. From fully managed DR to self-managed solutions to essential cloud backups we have a service that fits your recovery timeframes, budget and compliance needs.
• Contact Center – Evolve IP's contact center solution provides organizations with an integrated, cost-effective, world-class customer service center. Delivered in the cloud so customers always have the latest features, Evolve IP's solution includes all of the services needed to build a best-in-class contact center including: multichannel, IVR, business intelligence analytics, Workforce Management (WFM), integrated CRM applications and more.
• Unified Communications / Business Collaboration – Noted as "best-of-breed"
• Desktop Services - Evolve IP provides enterprises with a unified desktop management solution for physical and virtual desktops alike. Leveraging services like Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Desktop as a Service (DaaS), helpdesk and ITaaS, Evolve IP enables IT departments to deliver the most appropriate desktop solution for each end user, while maintaining control through the cloud and improving end-user support. With options for VMWare and Citrix, Evolve IP is a global leader for virtual desktop services and is one of just 11 companies worldwide noted in a leading analyst's Market Guide for Desktop as a Service.
• Infrastructure-
"We're excited to be working with Evolve IP, a leading, strategic technology partner who strengthens our cloud portfolio and solution options for our clients," stated John Cunningham, Founder & Co-CEO of BCM One. "We expect that their focus on delivering compliant, best-of-breed services will help us grow our business and open up additional market opportunities."
"We are very happy to have BCM One, a distinguished technology solutions provider and integrator, add Evolve IP as a select technology partner," says Tim Allen, Chief Sales Officer of Evolve IP. "We're the only provider in the industry that enables IT professionals to strategically deploy best-of-breed cloud computing and cloud communications solutions one at a time, or integrated together, and are looking forward to seeing BCM One benefit from this unique capability."
One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises and to more than 210,000 users in virtually every industry including: healthcare, finance, veterinary, legal, insurance, construction, technology, travel, and retail. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more.
WHY CUSTOMERS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP
The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications;
ABOUT BCM One
Founded and headquartered in New York City in 1992, BCM One enables businesses to provide critical business applications to their workforce securely, anywhere, and on any device. Based on client demand and innovations in the technology landscape, BCM One specifically offers technology solutions incorporating and integrating Managed Productivity and Collaboration Services (Office 365), Intelligent Cloud Solutions, Cloud and Technology Optimization/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse