Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) Announces 2017 Awards Finalists

-- During two live streaming events last night, the Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced its 2017 Awards Finalists. The award winners are listed below by Genre-Subcategory and then by book title.The War Within, the Story of Josef, by Patricia WalkowPassages: A Corrales Writing Group Anthology, by Jim TrittenFree Fire Zone, by Dennis MaulsbyA Long Way Back, by J. Everett PrewittBattle Scars, by David SalkinBlood Brothers: Courage and Treachery on the Shores of Tripoli, by E. Thomas BehrGuiding Missal, by Nancy PankoThat Deadly Space, by Gerald GillisThe Devil Dogs of Belleau Wood, by Terrence McCauleyThe Killing Practice, by Linda SwinkThe Last Road Home, by Danny JohnsonThe Parting: A Story of West Point on the Eve of the Civil War, by Richard AdamsThe Third Reich's Last Eagle, by Bob MustinThe Twilight of the Day, by Ian A. O'ConnorA Shau Valor: American Combat Operations in the Valley of Death, 1963-1971, by Thomas YarboroughEchoes From Gettysburg: South Carolina's Memories and Images, by J. Keith JonesPapa's War. From the London Blitz to the Liberation of Holland, by Therese van HoutenDoing a 180 at 60, by John TakacsClear To Lift, by Anne A. WilsonQL 4, by James GarrisonThe Albatross, by Gerry HawesViet Man, by D. S. LliterasEternally at War, by Jeanette VaughanParables From The Prairie---How an Admiral was trained on dry land, by Dennis JonesSnowden's Story, One Marine's Indebtedness to the Corps, by Lawrence F. SnowdenSoldier for Life: Leader Lessons from the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, by Jack TilleySpouse Calls: Messages From a Military Life, by Terri BarnesThe Fortunate Son: Top, through the Eyes of Others, by Timothy TrainerThe Honor Was Mine: A Look Inside the Struggles of Military Veterans, by Elizabeth HeaneyThe View from the Rigging: Memoirs of a Coast Guard Career, by Richard MarcottThey Called Me Doc , by Larry C. MillerAngel's Revenge, by Don HelinAztec File, by Dale DyeBad Apple, by Barry OzeroffI Promise Do or Die, by Linda SwinkInvasion: Ice Hammer Book 1, by Basil SandsLincoln's Bodyguard, by T.J. TurnerSin Eater, by John SchembraThe Drifter, by Michael D MullinsThe Lone Wolf Agenda, by Joseph BadalThe Nostradamus Secret, by Joseph BadalThe Oath, by Dennis KollerMy Soldier Dad, by Ross H. MackenzieMoral Injury, by Michael LeporeAmericana A Civics Handbook Second Edition, by Mary B. MackleyFor more details or purchase details about each book, please visit our website ().MWSA's annual Awards Season submission window runs from January 15th to June 15th each year. During that time, MWSA accepts books for review and award consideration. After all books have been read and evaluated by its volunteer reviewers, those with the highest scores are recognized as "MWSA Awards Finalists." Being designated as an Finalist indicates that the author will be awarded either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal.Next month (on the 7th through the 10th of September), MWSA will host its annual General Membership Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The event will be capped off on Saturday evening (the 9th) with an awards banquet, where individual medal awards for the 2017 awards season will be announced.Main MWSA website, Finalists Page:For more information about MWSA in general or its review and awards programs, visit our home page: www.MWSADispatches.com