Industry News





Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) Announces 2017 Awards Finalists

 
 
Listed Under

Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- During two live streaming events last night, the Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced its 2017 Awards Finalists.  The award winners are listed below by Genre-Subcategory and then by book title.

Biography
The War Within, the Story of Josef, by Patricia Walkow

Collections
Passages: A Corrales Writing Group Anthology, by Jim Tritten

Fantasy/Sci Fi
Free Fire Zone, by Dennis Maulsby

Historical Fiction
A Long Way Back, by J. Everett Prewitt
Battle Scars, by David Salkin
Blood Brothers: Courage and Treachery on the Shores of Tripoli, by E. Thomas Behr
Guiding Missal, by Nancy Panko
That Deadly Space, by Gerald Gillis
The Devil Dogs of Belleau Wood, by Terrence McCauley
The Killing Practice, by Linda Swink
The Last Road Home, by Danny Johnson
The Parting: A Story of West Point on the Eve of the Civil War, by Richard Adams
The Third Reich's Last Eagle, by Bob Mustin
The Twilight of the Day, by Ian A. O'Connor

History
A Shau Valor: American Combat Operations in the Valley of Death, 1963-1971, by Thomas Yarborough
Echoes From Gettysburg: South Carolina's Memories and Images, by J. Keith Jones
Papa's War. From the London Blitz to the Liberation of Holland, by Therese van Houten

How to/Business/Self Help
Doing a 180 at 60, by John Takacs

Literary Fiction
Clear To Lift, by Anne A. Wilson
QL 4, by James Garrison
The Albatross, by Gerry Hawes
Viet Man, by D. S. Lliteras

Memoir
Eternally at War, by Jeanette Vaughan
Parables From The Prairie---How an Admiral was trained on dry land, by Dennis Jones
Snowden's Story, One Marine's Indebtedness to the Corps, by Lawrence F. Snowden
Soldier for Life: Leader Lessons from the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, by Jack Tilley
Spouse Calls: Messages From a Military Life, by Terri Barnes
The Fortunate Son: Top, through the Eyes of Others, by Timothy Trainer
The Honor Was Mine: A Look Inside the Struggles of Military Veterans, by Elizabeth Heaney
The View from the Rigging: Memoirs of a Coast Guard Career, by Richard Marcott
They Called Me Doc , by Larry C. Miller

Mystery/Thriller
Angel's Revenge, by Don Helin
Aztec File, by Dale Dye
Bad Apple, by Barry Ozeroff
I Promise Do or Die, by Linda Swink
Invasion: Ice Hammer Book 1, by Basil Sands
Lincoln's Bodyguard, by T.J. Turner
Sin Eater, by John Schembra
The Drifter, by Michael D Mullins
The Lone Wolf Agenda, by Joseph Badal
The Nostradamus Secret, by Joseph Badal
The Oath, by Dennis Koller

Picture Book
My Soldier Dad, by Ross H. Mackenzie

Poetry Book
Moral Injury, by Michael Lepore

Young Adult
Americana A Civics Handbook Second Edition, by Mary B. Mackley

For more details or purchase details about each book, please visit our website (see link below).

MWSA's annual Awards Season submission window runs from January 15th to June 15th each year.  During that time, MWSA accepts books for review and award consideration. After all books have been read and evaluated by its volunteer reviewers, those with the highest scores are recognized as "MWSA Awards Finalists."  Being designated as an Finalist indicates that the author will be awarded either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal.

Next month (on the 7th through the 10th of September), MWSA will host its annual General Membership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.  The event will be capped off on Saturday evening (the 9th) with an awards banquet, where individual medal awards for the 2017 awards season will be announced.

Congratulations to our 2017 Finalists!

Main MWSA website, Finalists Page:
https://www.mwsadispatches.com/2017finalists/

For more information about MWSA in general or its review and awards programs, visit our home page: www.MWSADispatches.com
Source:
Email:***@delta7book.com Email Verified
