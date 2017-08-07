News By Tag
Pet Professional Guild opens registrations for inaugural Australia summit
2018 Sydney convention guarantees three full days of high level education and networking opportunities for pet training and behavior professionals
A number of key international speakers have already been secured for the event, including Janis Bradley, communications and publications director of the National Canine Research Council, professional guide dog trainer Michele Pouliot, and applied animal behaviorist Katy Sdao, who are all based in the United States. United States-based PPG founder and president Niki Tudge will also present at the summit and deliver the opening address. They will be joined by a select group of Australia-based pet behavior, pet care and training specialists, including Dr. Kat Gregory, Louise Ginman, Louise Newman, Alexis Davison, Laura Ryder and PPG Australia (PPGA) president Barbara Hodel, in what will be a mix of lectures and applied behavior analysis workshops.
General sessions will be held each morning, breaking out after lunch into smaller sessions for attendees to choose from based on their individual interests and educational requirements. Early bird sign-ups will have special access to three different eight- and 10-month interest-free payment package options – the border terrier, the kelpie and the bouvier – which are available to both PPG members and non-members. Once registered, attendees will be able to customize their summit experience via their selection of meals and evening entertainment. For those arriving in Sydney on July 26, the day before the summit officially starts, there will be the option to attend a private dinner and one-hour lecture delivered by Bradley. A gala dinner will then be held on July 28 with all attendees welcome. Tickets for both evening events are available for purchase during the registration process.
"We can guarantee that our first-ever summit in Australia will be a milestone as far as advocating for force-free, positive training is concerned," said Niki Tudge, PPG founder and president. "We can also guarantee a highly interactive and fun, educational format for all who attend. Through our summits in the United States, we have already set a very high standard, with many of our attendees reporting back that the summit they attended was one of the best (if not indeed the best) events they have ever attended. We are excited to bring this format to Australia, meet our Australian members and supporters, and continue to spread the word about scientifically sound, force-free and humane training techniques and applications."
For more information on PPG's 2018 Australian summit, see https://petprofessionalguild.com/
About the Pet Professional Guild and Pet Professional Guild Australia
The Pet Professional Guild (PPG) is a 501(c)6 international member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean that shock, pain, choke, fear, physical force and compulsion-based methods are never employed in training or caring for a pet. Pet Professional Guild Australia (PPGA) is a registered not-for-profit organization incorporated in Australia that operates under a license agreement with PPG.
Niki Tudge
***@petprofessionalguild.com
