Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to host RIPE 75 in October 2017

Meeting to facilitate international discussions on Internet number resource allocation policies

-- August 13, 2017 - The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) of the United Arab Emirates has begun preparations to host the 75th RIPE Meeting, an event that gathers Internet Service Providers (ISPs), network operators, and other parties to discuss important issues that face the internet community. RIPE 75 will take place from October 22 to 26, 2017 in Dubai, and supports TRA's efforts to develop its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure to rank first in the 2021 Smart and E-Services Index.Through hosting RIPE 75, TRA is reinforcing its efforts to exchange best practices and experiences to develop the UAE's telecommunications and information systems industry. This also supports the objectives set by the National Agenda Index to develop integrated infrastructure, placing the UAE at the forefront of global smart services.RIPE Meetings have become important international platforms for leaders, experts, international players, providers and operators in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector who gather to discuss policies put in place by RIPE NCC regarding the allocation of internet resources.Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, manager for internet advancement policies and programmes department at TRA, said: "The continuous development of the Internet is one of our top priorities, as it is the key element in ensuring the successful transformation of smart cities. The Internet is also fundamental in driving economic development and building a knowledge-based economy. We consider the partnerships with the international organizations and companies working in this field fundamental, and encourage the exchange of experiences while highlighting the latest developments and the best ways to benefit from them."Paul Rendek, Director of External Relations at RIPE NCC, commended the TRA's efforts to enhance cooperation between national and international ICT and network operators — discussing frameworks and policies to develop plans regarding integrated infrastructure that drives the development of a competitive knowledge-based economy. Rendek also noted the importance of hosting RIPE 75 in Dubai, as it has become a role-model for smart and sustainable cities, based on its adoption of the latest and most advanced infrastructure.Rendek said: "We are looking forward to launching RIPE 75, which stands as an important platform for enriching knowledge and sharing insights on Internet resource allocation policies that are at the core of our strategic priorities. With the upcoming participation of the world's leading Internet operators, we are confident that we will hold fruitful discussions on how to develop current policies to ensure that emerging challenges are fully addressed, in line with our ongoing commitment to implement our expertise and knowledge to improve the ICT sector, which is a key pillar towards achieving the international sustainable development objectives."RIPE 75 will be held over a period of five days at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, and will feature panel discussions by the RIPE Business Group, regarding technical and regulatory challenges that face the internet industry, information systems, and network operations. The event will be participated in by key government agencies and companies, in addition to national, regional and international organizations. It will serve as an ideal platform for highlighting the latest emerging regional and global trends and developments, bridging key industry players, and shedding light on the best practices to shape the network operating industry according to the requirements of the 21st century.