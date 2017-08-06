News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Feng Shui Has Left the House: But It's Alive and Well in Healthcare Facilities
Carole has just released two free e-books (Integrative Clinic Design and Integrative Hospital Design) outlining the integration of Feng Shui principles. Healthcare facilities today are facing increasing competition in terms of cost, quality, efficiency, and innovation. It is more important than ever that a hospital or clinic distinguish itself as leading edge. "I help them create a remarkable and unique healing space that is meaningful and healing on all levels----physical, mental, emotional, spiritual----the components of a truly integrative environment,"
Free copies of her e-books are available upon request.
http://carolehyder.com
Contact
Carole Hyder
***@carolehyder.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse