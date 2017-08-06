 
August 2017





Feng Shui Has Left the House: But It's Alive and Well in Healthcare Facilities

 
MINNEAPOLIS - Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Feng Shui is not just for the home anymore; healthcare facilities are applying its principles as well.  Long-time Feng Shui expert and Integrative Spaces specialist Carole Hyder is helping these facilities make the change by blending architectural concepts, design principles, neuro-science research with the time-tested approach of Feng Shui to create a healing integrative environment.

Carole has just released two free e-books (Integrative Clinic Design and Integrative Hospital Design) outlining the integration of Feng Shui principles.  Healthcare facilities today are facing increasing competition in terms of cost, quality, efficiency, and innovation.  It is more important than ever that a hospital or clinic distinguish itself as leading edge.  "I help them create a remarkable and unique healing space that is meaningful and healing on all levels----physical, mental, emotional, spiritual----the components of a truly integrative environment,"  says Carole.

Free copies of her e-books are available upon request.

http://carolehyder.com

Carole Hyder
***@carolehyder.com
Email:***@carolehyder.com Email Verified
Tags:Integrative, Healthcare, Balance
Industry:Medical
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Reports
