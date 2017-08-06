Resin Capsules Market Forecast to 2022 Worth 1,256.2 Million USD by 2022

Bharatbook announces a report on "25% Discount on Resin Capsules Market Forecast to 2022 valid upto 31st Aug, 2017"

--to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2017 and 2022Resin capsules market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period and reach USD 1,256.2 million by 2022. The resin capsules market has generally been characterized by the rise in prices and increase in competition from producers in less developed countries, especially China, which has been aggressively manufacturing and exporting resin capsules.Click the link below to read the complete report :The polyester segment accounted for the largest share in the resin capsules market in 2016The polyester dominated the resin capsules market in 2016 and is projected to retain the leading position through 2022. This can be attributed to the high demand from the mining and construction industries, owing to reasons such as price efficiency, performance, and in particular, their superior UV resistance in comparison to other resin types.The mining industry accounted for a considerably higher market share in the resin capsules marketThe resin capsules market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry—mining, construction, manufacturing, and others (oil & gas and marine). The mining industry led the market for resin capsules in 2016; however, the construction industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Continuous demand for minerals and rare earth metals has propelled the growth mining activities, which drives the demand of resin capsules. The mining industry utilizes resin capsules for rock bolting and cable bolting. It also uses resin capsules to support roofs and sidewalls in underground excavations.Asia-Pacific to witness the fastest growth during the forecast periodThe Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR, globally, between 2017 and 2022. China was the largest market for resin capsules in the Asia-Pacific region, in 2016. The Chinese market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of economies in this region is driving the growth of the mining industry. As a result, the mining capacity of various metals and minerals is increasing, thereby boosting the demand for resin capsule.