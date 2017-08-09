News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiomtek Announces the Launch of its Newest COM Express Type 10 Mini Module – The CEM311
The new CEM311 is designed to support the Intel® Pentium® N4200 quad-core and Celeron® N3350 processors. Integrated with Intel® Gen 9 graphics, and with the support of DX12.0, OCL 2.0 and OGL 4.3, the CEM311 delivers outstanding graphics capability, 4K resolutions and high media performance. The rugged system on module supports a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +70°C to ensure stable operation in harsh environments. The CEM311 can serve as an excellent solution for graphics-intensive, industrial IoT applications such as industrial control, medical imaging, digital signage, gaming, military, and networking.
"Axiomtek's credit card-sized 'CEM311' supports Intel® latest Apollo Lake dual-core or quad-core processor. It provides a perfect blend of overall performance and value for the applications which require low power consumption yet high performance and rich graphics. This tiny system-on-module is ideal for industrial handheld, portable or mini devices." said Seamus Su, a product manager of Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek's CEM311 is feature-rich and designed to satisfy a wide range of applications. This versatile SOM supports Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems, and offers AXView 2.0 – Axiomtek's proprietary intelligent remote management software that will make operating the solution/application easier.
The CEM311 will be available shortly. For more information about product or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com
Some Key Features:
- COM Express Type 10 mini computer-on-
- Intel® Pentium® N4200 and Celeron® N3350 processors (codename: Apollo Lake SoC)
- Onboard 4GB DDR3L-1600 memory, up to 8GB
- Option eMMC 5.0, up to 64GB
- One LPC bus is available for easy connection of legacy I/O interfaces.
- Max. up to 4 lanes of PCI Express
- 2 SATA-600
- Wide voltage range of 4.75V - 20V DC-in power input
- 1 GbE, 2 USB 3.0 and 8 USB 2.0
- Intelligent remote management software AXView 2.0
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
262.581.3232
***@axiomtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse