Women in eDiscovery and ACEDS to Host ILTACON Event
Cocktail reception to celebrate 10 years of WiE and women who have pioneered eDiscovery and legal tech
Women in eDiscovery (WiE) provides women opportunities to help each other grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. ACEDS helps professionals in various disciplines improve and certify their eDiscovery knowledge and skill, advance their careers, increase their contacts, and increase overall competence in eDiscovery and related fields.
The reception is open to all ILTACON registered attendees. Headline sponsors include Compliance DS (https://www.complianceds.com/
At the reception, a program will take place to honor women who are innovators in legal technology and eDiscovery.
"We have been celebrating Women in eDiscovery's 10-year anniversary throughout the year," states Jackie Rosborough, Women in eDiscovery executive director. "We are excited to co-host this special event with ACEDS to not only celebrate the accomplishments of WIE, but to honor all of the women who have been pioneers in eDiscovery and legal technology. These women have been exceptional examples to so many of us in the legal industry."
"WiE has provided a structure for the advancement of women in our profession,"
At the reception ACEDS is giving away two CEDS scholarships and a signed copy of Mary Mack's book, "eDiscovery for Corporate Counsel, 2017 ed."
Register for the event at http://www.aceds.org/
About Women in eDiscovery
Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org)
About ACEDS
The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) is the member organization for professionals in the private and public sectors who work in the field of e-discovery. ACEDS is building a community of e-discovery specialists for the exchange of ideas, guidance, training and best practices, and offers e-discovery certification. ACEDS, a vendor-neutral, independent organization, develops its offerings and services solely for the benefit of its members without constraint of outside commercial or financial ties. It operates on the unswerving principle that the quality of its CEDS™ certification, training, continuing education, specialized information and networking will be instrumental to members' success in e-discovery. For more information, visit https://www.aceds.org.
Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
National Director of Public Relations, WIE
pr@womeninediscovery.org
