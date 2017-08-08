DFLabs named in Gartner's Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide 2017

Contact

-- DFLabs, the leader in Security Automation and Orchestration Technology, announced today that it has been cited by Gartner as a representative Security Automation and Orchestration (SAO) Vendor leveraging Threat Intelligence in "Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide 2017". The Report has been published August 10, 2017 and co-authored by Ruggero Contu and Lawrence Pingree."We are honored to have been cited by Gartner in this report. We feel that this is due to the innovative way that DFLabs IncMan operationalizes threat intelligence, enabling the granular and controlled sharing of TI between trusted parties and making it powerful and indispensable tool to hunt for and investigate security threats, " says Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs.The report statesDFLabs IncMan is the pioneering Security Automation and Orchestration technology platform to manage, measure and orchestrate security operations tasks including security incident qualification, triage and escalation, threat hunting & investigation and threat containment. IncMan harnesses machine learning and automation capabilities to augment human analysts to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations teams, reducing the time from breach discovery to resolution and increasing the return on investment for existing security technologies.DFLabs' management team is recognized for its industry experience in the information security field including contributing to industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121.Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide, 2017(Gartner subscription required)Technology Overview for Security Incident Response PlatformsInnovation Tech Insight for Security Operations, Analytics and Reportinghttps://www.gartner.com/doc/3166239/