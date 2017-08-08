 
News By Tag
* Incident Response
* Security Automation
* Security Operation Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Milan
  Milan
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

DFLabs named in Gartner's Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Incident Response
* Security Automation
* Security Operation Center

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* Milan - Milan - Italy

Subject:
* Reports

MILAN, Italy - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- DFLabs, the leader in Security Automation and Orchestration Technology, announced today that it has been cited by Gartner  as a representative Security Automation and Orchestration (SAO) Vendor leveraging Threat Intelligence in "Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide 2017". The Report has been published August 10th, 2017 and co-authored by Ruggero Contu and Lawrence Pingree.

"We are honored to have been cited by Gartner in this report. We feel that this is due to the innovative way that DFLabs IncMan operationalizes threat intelligence, enabling the granular and controlled sharing of TI between trusted parties and making it powerful and indispensable tool to hunt for and investigate security threats, " says Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs.

The report states, "Security IR platform providers have been increasing their partnerships with TI providers in recent years. DFLabs is one such example, where threat intelligence is integrated within the IncMan platform, which aims to facilitate the orchestration and automation of IR activities as well as TI sharing."

DFLabs IncMan is the pioneering Security Automation and Orchestration technology platform to manage, measure and orchestrate security operations tasks including security incident qualification, triage and escalation, threat hunting & investigation and threat containment. IncMan harnesses machine learning and automation capabilities to augment human analysts to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations teams, reducing the time from breach discovery to resolution and increasing the return on investment for existing security technologies.

DFLabs' management team is recognized for its industry experience in the information security field including contributing to industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121.

More Information:

Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide, 2017

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3772064/

(Gartner subscription required)

Other Gartner analyst reports that mention DFLabs:

Technology Overview for Security Incident Response Platforms

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3027019/

Innovation Tech Insight for Security Operations, Analytics and Reporting

https://www.gartner.com/doc/3166239/

Contact
DFLabs Marketing Team
***@dflabs.com
End
Source:DFLabs
Email:***@dflabs.com Email Verified
Tags:Incident Response, Security Automation, Security Operation Center
Industry:Security
Location:Milan - Milan - Italy
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DFLabs s.r.l. News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share