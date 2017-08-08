News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DFLabs named in Gartner's Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide 2017
"We are honored to have been cited by Gartner in this report. We feel that this is due to the innovative way that DFLabs IncMan operationalizes threat intelligence, enabling the granular and controlled sharing of TI between trusted parties and making it powerful and indispensable tool to hunt for and investigate security threats, " says Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs.
The report states, "Security IR platform providers have been increasing their partnerships with TI providers in recent years. DFLabs is one such example, where threat intelligence is integrated within the IncMan platform, which aims to facilitate the orchestration and automation of IR activities as well as TI sharing."
DFLabs IncMan is the pioneering Security Automation and Orchestration technology platform to manage, measure and orchestrate security operations tasks including security incident qualification, triage and escalation, threat hunting & investigation and threat containment. IncMan harnesses machine learning and automation capabilities to augment human analysts to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of security operations teams, reducing the time from breach discovery to resolution and increasing the return on investment for existing security technologies.
DFLabs' management team is recognized for its industry experience in the information security field including contributing to industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121.
More Information:
Competitive Landscape: Threat Intelligence Services, Worldwide, 2017
https://www.gartner.com/
(Gartner subscription required)
Other Gartner analyst reports that mention DFLabs:
Technology Overview for Security Incident Response Platforms
https://www.gartner.com/
Innovation Tech Insight for Security Operations, Analytics and Reporting
https://www.gartner.com/
Contact
DFLabs Marketing Team
***@dflabs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse