After Elena Ferrante, Another Powerful Italian Voice Tells A Gripping Story Of Two Women Across Two Continents

-- Amy moves from Italy to New York City to live near her American father. Her journey from immigrant to successful publisher is intertwined with the story of Stella, whose unfinished memoir she intends to publish.They both experience love, setbacks, and success, as their paths run parallel to the Vietnam War, student protests, hippie culture, the birth of radicalism and feminism, presidential elections and assassinations, the Watergate scandal, up to the 9/11 attack and beyond.Stella's memoir never gets published, because Amy transforms it into a very successful novel. This twist will have the reader re-imagine the entire story and see it from a surprising new perspective."Amy's Story is simply spellbinding. This is a story at once about identity, love and social upheaval; a woman's journey from old world to new; from Italy to America. Mysterious, brave and captivating."—Joe McGinniss Jr., author of"From the collapsing towers of 9/11 to the lyrical groves of northern Italy, the author ingeniously morphsinto a journey across America and across time. We meet a cohort of colorful characters, witness several romances, and there are wars and politics, too—all woven into a mesmerizing narrative that unspools like a good film."—Louis Menashe, author of"Lawton's mastery orchestrates the best out of 'situation and plot,' with a full range of motion using the entire emotional alphabet."—Grace Cavalieri, Producer/Host, "The Poet and the Poem from the Library of Congress""The book is a wonderful summation of North America's trials and tribulations over the past four decades."—San Francisco Book Reviewsets a tempestuous romance against the turbulent half-century of global change that erupted in the 1960s."—Ben East Books"It's a love story! There's sex, there's fun, there's adventure... It would be a very appealing book for the general public."—Library of Congress, "The Poet and the Poem""Woven together quite expertly."—WGTD-FM/Wisconsin Public Radio (NPR)About the AuthorAnna Lawton, born in Italy, was a professor of Russian literature and film studies at Purdue University, and later Georgetown University. She wrote three scholarly books, and numerous essays in academic collections., received the CHOICE Award as Outstanding Academic Title 2005. Her first novel,, published in Italy, is being translated into English.Print - Washington, DC: New Academia Publishing/THE SPRING, 2017246 pages, ISBN 978-0-9974962-0-8, hardcover, $28.00;ISBN 978-0-9974962-1-5, paperback, $22.00