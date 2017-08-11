Natasha Bassett Partners with Clapit in Open Call for Female Lead in Satellite Sky Music Video Hollywood Actress Natasha Bassett and Band Satellite Sky will choose the lead from the 5 top voted eligible entries submitted through the Clapit social media app. The chosen winner will be flown (all expenses paid) to Los Angeles to film on location. Natasha Bassett, Photo by Jenna Berman NEW YORK - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- To celebrate the upcoming release of the new single "Silent Warnings," Satellite Sky has invited Hollywood actress Natasha Bassett to direct their new music video. As director, Natasha Bassett announced Wednesday, August 9th, a nationwide open call for actresses to submit auditions via the social media app Clapit, for a chance to win the lead female part in a music video to be filmed in or about September 2017. All auditions must be submitted via the social media app Clapit in accordance with Clapit's competition rules and guidelines.



Natasha Bassett, born in Sydney, New South Wales, is a Hollywood actress who began her prolific career in Australia when she landed the lead role in the Australian Theatre for Young People's production of "Romeo and Juliet." She moved on to study, write, and perform at the National Institute of Dramatic Art and performed under the artistic direction of Cate Blanchett in Sydney Theatre Company's stage production of "Bookends." Thereafter, Natasha landed the lead in the MTV film, "Dungoona" (2009), and appeared on several Australian television series ("Rake" (2010), "Wild Boys" (2011), "Cops LAC" (2010)), while attending classes. After graduating high school, she appeared in P.J. Hogan's film, "Mental" (2012), alongside Toni Collette and Liev Schreiber, and traveled to Paris to play the lead in the feature, "The Last Goodbye" (2013). At 19, she was awarded a screenwriting scholarship from the ArtStart Screenwriters Program, where she wrote and directed her short film, "Kite" (2013). The acclaimed short was featured in the Rhode Island International Film Festival, Balinale International Film Festival, and the Big Bear Lake International Film Festival.



Natasha moved to New York City, studied at the Atlantic Acting School, and relocated to Los Angeles for the NBC series, "Camp." She made her debut in Coen Bros' "Hail, Caesar!" with George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. She can next be seen alongside Olivia Cooke and Mary Steenburgen in Wayne Roberts' indie drama, "Katie Says Goodbye," as well as the independent thriller, "House By The Lake."



Natasha most recently wrapped playing Britney Spears in Lifetime's biopic, "Britney Ever After" and Simon Kaijser's "Spinning Man" opposite Guy Pearce, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver.



She is teaming up with indie rock brother/sister duo Satellite Sky, who are originally from Melbourne, Australia, where they began creating music in true rock 'n roll fashion in the confines of the family garage. Their music can now be heard in a variety of commercials, films, trailers, TV shows for Spotify/Sony Playstation, ABC/Disney, SYFY channel, Netflix and last year's Summer Olympics commercial campaign.



To support the open call, Natasha Bassett has partnered with the social media entertainment network Clapit, where emerging artists can be discovered and amplified to the world via an innovative, community driven audition process from their mobile device.



To apply, entrants upload video auditions of the characters using the hash tag #natashabassett. The most clapped videos, ranked by the Clapit community, will be showcased on Clapit's global "best" chart, and the winner will be selected by Natasha Bassett and Satellite Sky from the top 5 eligible submissions with the most claps at the end of the voting period – a democratic crowd-sourced voting system to give a young female actress their first big break!



"Making acting opportunities accessible for people who don't necessarily have agents, and are trying to break into entertainment, is a really innovative way of moving our industry forward. I'm so excited to discover bold, new talent via Clapit!" said director/actress Natasha Bassett.



To participate, actors must submit short videos, up to 20 seconds showcasing their acting and directing talent. Entrants download Clapit for free from the iOS app store, shoot and upload their video, hash tag their entry #natashabassett and then spread the word with friends asking them to vote using a clap. All entries are subject to eligibility requirements and the official rules of the competition. The open call wraps on August 27, 2017, and the winner will spend two days shooting the video with Natasha Bassett and Satellite Sky.



"We are excited to be partnering with films and to offer an unknown actress a role in the music video directed by actress Natasha Bassett," said co-founder and CEO Mary Jane Bulseco.



Clapit is a social entertainment network and talent discovery platform, which partners with strategic partners in film, television, fashion and music for Open Call Audition Competitions for its app users. Available for free download from the iOS store, emerging performing artists can upload a video to broadcast their Audition to the world. The best content is clapped by the clapit community of users, climbing to the best chart – where it can be seen and recognized by celebrities, producers, directors, casting agents and the global community.



