 
News By Tag
* Rnb
* Newartist
* Ptheartist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Collinsville
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


P The Artist's "Long Time" Getting Wonderful Recognition In SoundCloud

Have you heard about P The Artist, the new singer in soundcloud? His latest R&B song "Long Time" in soundcloud has gathered good number of likes and shares.
 
 
P The Artist
P The Artist
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rnb
* Newartist
* Ptheartist

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Collinsville - Illinois - US

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- R&B used to be the second top performing music genre in the music industry. Recently, this music genre has got good recognition amongst the listeners and music producers. There are many artists in soundcloud who have been working on R&B music. P The Artist is a new name in the R&B and soul music industry. This singer has released a new song named as "Long Time". His soul music is really expressive. It showcases the passion this singer has for singing. Jazzy rhythm is wonderfully incorporated in this new track. "Long Time" narrates a picture that can overwhelm your mood.

Virtuous vocal is finely interwoven with bluesy instrumental background. Use of electric guitar and vocal and backing vocals have played a vital role in making this song a big blast. Drum beats, snappy snares, soft voice and vocal flexibility are truly amazing. "Long Time" is one of the best compositions of this new singer. P The Artist wants to set foothold in the world of music. Therefore, he is trying to set some unique thought through his music. This artist has already gathered a lot of likes, comments, shares and reposts from the worldwide audiences. Driving rhythm with snap beats and wonderful rhythmic blend are fused in this single.

P The Artist delivers emotional tones through his music "Long Time". It is more rhythmic, incorporates riff-based bass lines and more energetic track as well. The rhythmic portion on piano and guitar is worth praising. The singer has focused more on song structure rather than the verses. This singer is ready to entertain his fans with more new tracks based on this same genre. if you are a diehard R&B music fan, then you can connect to his rockstar through instagram and twitter. Also, you can book him foe live performance in your next occasion.

Visit here now: https://soundcloud.com/ptheartist/long-time
End
Source:
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share