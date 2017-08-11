 
Multisoft Systems Caters Learning on In-Trend Requirements of the IT Industry!

It's an approved training partner of Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, VMware, Adobe, Checkpoint, Red Hat, PMI, Intel, IIBA, PRINCE2, SAP, Cloudera, Huawei, Zend, Salesforce, SAS, EMC, Citrix, Android, Linux Professional Institute, Autodesk.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Adorning novice and in-trend technologies will always lead an individual towards achievements. Focusing towards the IT industry, the upcoming era would be a clear advancement in technology to provide the industries a better global approach in every industry. According to Bask Iyer, CIO and Executive Vice-President of Dell and VMware (interview in The Economics Times), Automation and cloud computing would rule the IT industry and it is important for the engineers to embellish their skills according to the requirements of the industry to acquire a better opportunity or to sustain their respective designations.

Focusing on the training aspects, Multisoft Systems caters all the educational requirements for up-skilling the candidates; here they will meet the experts of the industry, who will help them in gaining hands-on experience on the subject matter. Following are some of the courses that prove to be helpful in career building:

Automation

RPA – Robotics Process Automation Training
Machine Learning Certification Training

Cloud Computing:-

1.AWS-
Amazon Cloud
AWS DevOps Engineering Training

2.Salesforce-
Salesforce Sales Cloud Training
Salesforce Administration Essentials for New Admins Training

3.Microsoft-
Microsoft Windows Azure Fundamentals Training


Others Domains

1. Oracle
2. Microsoft Dynamics
3. Embedded/VLSI/ Industrial Automation
4. IT Service management
5. Software Quality Testing/ISTQB
6. Data Analytics

There are the majority of other courses enriched with the course modules, which satisfies the requirements of the upcoming trend of the IT industry, you can visit

http://www.multisoftsystems.com/index.php?ms=all-courses for a detailed course overview.

As per the experts, Automation and Cloud computing are changing the nature of business of IT industry, learning any of the courses will lead an individual towards his/her career goal and helps in the enhancement of the revenue generation ratio of the companies. Here at Multisoft Systems the candidates would get a chance to meet the industry expert trainers, who enough working and training experience to provide in-depth insight both on theoretically and practically. The candidates will gain hands-on experience, which helps them in dealing with the real time scenarios in their respective organizations. After training the candidates would be able to  deal with the project issues and analyzing the effect of the particular application or software on business and on the users.

Why to Choose Multisoft Systems

Multisoft Systems staggering organization that aims to impart training that helps the candidates in achieving their career goals proficiently. We believe in evolving, thus, acquire the advanced learning methods that suit the perspectives of both the individual and the industry. Moreover, we are:

We are an Accredited Training Partner of Microsoft®, Cisco, Oracle®, EC-Council®, Bentley, JBoss, PMI®, Red Hat®, Intel®, IIBA®, ITIL® and ISTQB®.

We provide Assessments and Mock Tests to prepare candidates for the real time projects.

Through our Appropriate and Advanced training solutions proves that we are innovators.

We provide 24/7 access to the training modules for a better enlightenment

Nevertheless, we are a trainee centric institution.

Corporate Office:

Multisoft Systems

B - 125, Sector-2, Near Sector 15 Metro Station,

Noida -201301 (India)

(+91) 120 2540300 / 400

(+91) 9810306956

info@multisoftsystems.com

http://www.multisoftsystems.com/

Please visit our website and choose the course that suits you the best.
