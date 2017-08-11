News By Tag
Multisoft Systems Caters Learning on In-Trend Requirements of the IT Industry!
It's an approved training partner of Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, VMware, Adobe, Checkpoint, Red Hat, PMI, Intel, IIBA, PRINCE2, SAP, Cloudera, Huawei, Zend, Salesforce, SAS, EMC, Citrix, Android, Linux Professional Institute, Autodesk.
Focusing on the training aspects, Multisoft Systems caters all the educational requirements for up-skilling the candidates; here they will meet the experts of the industry, who will help them in gaining hands-on experience on the subject matter. Following are some of the courses that prove to be helpful in career building:
Automation
RPA – Robotics Process Automation Training
Machine Learning Certification Training
Cloud Computing:-
1.AWS-
Amazon Cloud
AWS DevOps Engineering Training
2.Salesforce-
Salesforce Sales Cloud Training
Salesforce Administration Essentials for New Admins Training
3.Microsoft-
Microsoft Windows Azure Fundamentals Training
Others Domains
1. Oracle
2. Microsoft Dynamics
3. Embedded/VLSI/
4. IT Service management
5. Software Quality Testing/ISTQB
6. Data Analytics
There are the majority of other courses enriched with the course modules, which satisfies the requirements of the upcoming trend of the IT industry, you can visit
http://www.multisoftsystems.com/
As per the experts, Automation and Cloud computing are changing the nature of business of IT industry, learning any of the courses will lead an individual towards his/her career goal and helps in the enhancement of the revenue generation ratio of the companies. Here at Multisoft Systems the candidates would get a chance to meet the industry expert trainers, who enough working and training experience to provide in-depth insight both on theoretically and practically. The candidates will gain hands-on experience, which helps them in dealing with the real time scenarios in their respective organizations. After training the candidates would be able to deal with the project issues and analyzing the effect of the particular application or software on business and on the users.
Why to Choose Multisoft Systems
Multisoft Systems staggering organization that aims to impart training that helps the candidates in achieving their career goals proficiently. We believe in evolving, thus, acquire the advanced learning methods that suit the perspectives of both the individual and the industry. Moreover, we are:
We provide Assessments and Mock Tests to prepare candidates for the real time projects.
Through our Appropriate and Advanced training solutions proves that we are innovators.
We provide 24/7 access to the training modules for a better enlightenment
Nevertheless, we are a trainee centric institution.
Corporate Office:
Multisoft Systems
B - 125, Sector-2, Near Sector 15 Metro Station,
Noida -201301 (India)
(+91) 120 2540300 / 400
(+91) 9810306956
info@multisoftsystems.com
http://www.multisoftsystems.com/
Please visit our website and choose the course that suits you the best.
