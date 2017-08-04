 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Insurance Coverage Litigation

The Knowledge Group has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Insurance Coverage Litigation: Recent Trends and Developments Explored! This event is scheduled on August 24, 2017 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (ET).
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Event Synopsis:

Insurance coverage continues to be a hotbed of litigation. Issues commonly arising in coverage disputes include duty to defend; notice of claims; additional insured coverage and indemnity; additional insureds; and rescission. Litigation by insureds against insurers and by insurers against insureds can be complex and confusing.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will review recent coverage trends and case law developments and provide insights on insurer best practices for claims handling, settlement strategies and risk mitigation. The panel will also analyze the special issues stemming from coverage of new industries, technologies and liability areas.

Key Topics Include:

§  Duty to Defend

§  Late Notice

§  Litigation By Insureds

§  Defense and Settlement Strategies

§  Additional Insureds

§  Rescission of Policy

§  Discovery of Reinsurance Information

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Larry Schiffer

Partner

Squire Patton Boggs

Timothy D. Lake

Partner

Tharpe & Howell, LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2417

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance. Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
