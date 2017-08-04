News By Tag
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Insurance Coverage Litigation
The Knowledge Group has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Insurance Coverage Litigation: Recent Trends and Developments Explored! This event is scheduled on August 24, 2017 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (ET).
Insurance coverage continues to be a hotbed of litigation. Issues commonly arising in coverage disputes include duty to defend; notice of claims; additional insured coverage and indemnity; additional insureds; and rescission. Litigation by insureds against insurers and by insurers against insureds can be complex and confusing.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will review recent coverage trends and case law developments and provide insights on insurer best practices for claims handling, settlement strategies and risk mitigation. The panel will also analyze the special issues stemming from coverage of new industries, technologies and liability areas.
Key Topics Include:
§ Duty to Defend
§ Late Notice
§ Litigation By Insureds
§ Defense and Settlement Strategies
§ Additional Insureds
§ Rescission of Policy
§ Discovery of Reinsurance Information
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Larry Schiffer
Partner
Squire Patton Boggs
Timothy D. Lake
Partner
Tharpe & Howell, LLP
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance. Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
