Hit Songs Deconstructed Releases its Q2-2017 Top 10 Hit Songwriting Trend Report

--Earlier this month, Hit Songs Deconstructed (www.HitSongsDeconstructed.com)released its Q2-2017 Top 10 Hit Songwriting Trend Report, which provides an at-a-glance look at the compositional characteristics of what's trending in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.Highlights include:· Songs on average have been getting longer, featuring longer intros and getting to the first chorus later quarter over quarter for the past year.· Hip Hop in the Top 10 continued to surge for the third straight quarter, rising to its highest level in years and surpassing Pop to become the top primary genre of Q2.· Country and Latin, which have been rare in the Top 10, made a comeback withand· The use of acoustic guitar in the Top 10 nearly doubled in Q2 compared to Q1 thanks to hits such asand, among others.· Songs co-written by five or more writers are still by far the most prominent, accounting for over half of all songs in the Top 10.· Love/relationships remains the most popular lyrical theme.· Songs that feature a duet or group vocal, which accounted for over half of all songs in Q4 and Q1, are down to just 36% in Q2.For more please visit https://www.HitSongsDeconstructed.com/ prlog-Trend- Q2 The #1 source for hit songwriting analysis and trend data, Hit Songs Deconstructed ( https://www.hitsongsdeconstructed.com/? utm_source=prlog& a... ) empowers music industry professionals around the world by providing unparalleled insight into the craft and trends behind the songs that land in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.Utilized by songwriters, producers, publishers, labels and universities among others, our proprietary data and analysis enables our subscribers to hone their craft, make strategic songwriting and production decisions, spot trends, benchmark songs, and stay ahead of the curve in a fast-changing musical landscape.