SWaMfest is Everything, But Business As Usual

The Commonwealth's Premier Networking, Educational & Professional Development Event "SWaMfest" Returns To Hampton Roads

-- This fall, hundreds of small, women-owned and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses will convene in Newport News, Virginia for SWaMfest 2017. This premier event connects hundreds of SWaM businesses to the purchasing power of the Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals (VASCUPP), as well as other large and small businesses. The two-day event will take place at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, October 4 & 5th.The Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals is committed to helping Virginia's SWaM businesses remain strong, vibrant, and successful.Confirmed SWaMfest speakers include Author & TedX Presenter, Garion Bunn; EVA Trainer, Kimberly Madison; Women Impacting Public Policy Chairman of Education Foundation, Angela Dingle; and many others."The VASCUPP group of schools actively share cooperative contracts with each other," says Les Haughton, University of Virginia, Supplier and Diversity Director. "Which means if a business acquires a contract with one VASCUPP school, it could potentially be shared with all the others."So, what schools make up VASCUPP? James Madison University, George Mason University, Longwood University, University of Mary Washington, Old Dominion University, Radford University, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech, and the College of William & Mary.SWaMfest is open to certified and uncertified small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses. Early bird registration is available through September 15th. Tickets are available online at https://www.swamfest.com