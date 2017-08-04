 
News By Tag
* Government Contracting
* Business
* Small Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport news
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


SWaMfest is Everything, But Business As Usual

The Commonwealth's Premier Networking, Educational & Professional Development Event "SWaMfest" Returns To Hampton Roads
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- This fall, hundreds of small, women-owned and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses will convene in Newport News, Virginia for SWaMfest 2017. This premier event connects hundreds of SWaM businesses to the purchasing power of the Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals (VASCUPP), as well as other large and small businesses. The two-day event will take place at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, October 4 & 5th.

The Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals is committed to helping Virginia's SWaM businesses remain strong, vibrant, and successful.

Confirmed SWaMfest speakers include Author & TedX Presenter, Garion Bunn; EVA Trainer, Kimberly Madison; Women Impacting Public Policy Chairman of Education Foundation, Angela Dingle; and many others.

"The VASCUPP group of schools actively share cooperative contracts with each other," says Les Haughton, University of Virginia, Supplier and Diversity Director. "Which means if a business acquires a contract with one VASCUPP school, it could potentially be shared with all the others."

So, what schools make up VASCUPP? James Madison University, George Mason University, Longwood University, University of Mary Washington, Old Dominion University, Radford University, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech, and the College of William & Mary.

SWaMfest is open to certified and uncertified small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses. Early bird registration is available through September 15th. Tickets are available online at https://www.swamfest.com.

Contact
Hayes PR Group
***@hayespr.com
End
Source:SWaMfest
Email:***@hayespr.com Email Verified
Tags:Government Contracting, Business, Small Business
Industry:Business
Location:Newport news - Virginia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DC Media Connection News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share