 
News By Tag
* Stormwater
* Environmental Protection
* SOP Technologies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


Tech Company in Miami Prevents Pollution from Reaching Waterways

Pollution on the streets is reaching lakes, rivers and oceans around the world, and Miami-based tech company, SOP Technologies, is addressing these issues with digital and physical solutions for municipalities.
 
 
StopOceanPollution-Curb Filter Image
StopOceanPollution-Curb Filter Image
MIAMI - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Stormwater pollution is a major issue around the world, and it has been thoroughly documented in Miami, FL. This type of pollution is caused when stormwater runoff on the street enters storm drains and travels through water pipes. Then, without treatment, the water is dumped into waterways.

Miami-based technology company, SOP Technologies, is working to address these issues by providing Public Works departments with its Smart Stormwater devices and stormwater drainage filters that prevent debris at the street from ending up in waterways. Cities in Florida and California are currently using the company's technologies, and other cities, both in the US and abroad, have expressed interest in their solutions. The company recently won the American Entrepreneurship Award for its efforts, and its technologies are being used by cities in Florida and California.

Learn more about SOP Technologies and what it's doing to Stop Ocean Pollution at www.soptechint.com

This video shows a polluted lake where ducks are swimming in contaminated waters: https://youtu.be/71b-mOCrMmI



Contact
Emilio Lopez (CEO)
SOP Technologies
***@soptechint.com
End
Source:
Email:***@soptechint.com Email Verified
Tags:Stormwater, Environmental Protection, SOP Technologies
Industry:Environment
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share