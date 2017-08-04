News By Tag
Tech Company in Miami Prevents Pollution from Reaching Waterways
Pollution on the streets is reaching lakes, rivers and oceans around the world, and Miami-based tech company, SOP Technologies, is addressing these issues with digital and physical solutions for municipalities.
Miami-based technology company, SOP Technologies, is working to address these issues by providing Public Works departments with its Smart Stormwater devices and stormwater drainage filters that prevent debris at the street from ending up in waterways. Cities in Florida and California are currently using the company's technologies, and other cities, both in the US and abroad, have expressed interest in their solutions. The company recently won the American Entrepreneurship Award for its efforts, and its technologies are being used by cities in Florida and California.
Learn more about SOP Technologies and what it's doing to Stop Ocean Pollution at www.soptechint.com
This video shows a polluted lake where ducks are swimming in contaminated waters: https://youtu.be/
Contact
Emilio Lopez (CEO)
SOP Technologies
***@soptechint.com
