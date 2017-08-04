Country(s)
Mirror Dog Productions Announces Michigan Premiere Of Feature Film Urban Myths September 29th
DETROIT - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Mirror Dog Productions today announced that their feature film, Urban Myths, will premiere on September 29 at the Emagine Theater in Royal Oak, Michigan. The premiere will also serve as a charity fundraiser to benefit The Rainbow Connection. Urban Myths is a paranormal suspense thriller, drawing from ancient American tribal cultures and set in the deep woods of Michigan, all in a family-friendly format.
In addition to the Urban Myths premiere on September 29, the film trailer will be featured September 20 – October 8 during Artprize events at the DeVos Center in Grand Rapids. They will then head off through the heart of America, with additional screenings already scheduled for Wisconsin and Arizona.
"This story engages all audiences and is a journey of self-discovery, about family, friendship, sisterhood, instinct, light versus dark, growth, love and loss," says Kim Marie, the Executive Producer/Director.
The premiere is a great opportunity for Michigan to have a central role in the movie making process. The Urban Myths screening brings together the community for a cause and helps unite them for a purpose. The event will benefit The Rainbow Connection, an organization that makes dreams come true for Michigan children with life threatening illnesses and provides support services to their families. More information can be found at www.rainbowconnection.org.
Mirror Dog Productions has several projects in development, including another feature film entitled Backpack Diaries.
About Mirror Dog Productions
Mirror Dog Productions seeks to captivate audiences with quality, compelling film artistry to engage conversation and inspire change. Mirror Dog Productions has offices in Rochester, Michigan. More information can be found at www.mirrordogproductions.com.
About Kim Marie
Kim Marie is a seasoned professional with entrepreneurial experience and a solid foundation in the film industry, as well as marketing and advertising. Her philosophy is to produce media products that are an organic unity of integral works of art showcasing the human spirit, and to inspire change.
Kim is the President and Founder of Mirror Dog Productions and Mirror Dog Media. She has brought together an accomplished and devoted team of professionals who are dedicated to producing powerful, creative, momentous, inspirational television and films, and to creating engaging media representation for organizations and companies.
Kim's dedication to philanthropic causes has been a strong focus of her productions. Current projects include the feature film Urban Myths, and the series True Passages. She also has a feature film Left Without Hope in pre-development, and several additional projects in various stages of development.Other film credits include White Out and Cosmic Radio; the WB Network and the Wayne Brady Show, as well as extensive commercial and print media.
About Mark Hackel
Michigan's own Mark Hackel takes a starring role as Deputy Matthews in Urban Myths and is receiving accolades for his great performance. Born and raised in Macomb County, Hackel has been recognized for his innovative law enforcement practices and his fiscal discipline. Mr. Hackel was elected to serve as Macomb's first-ever county executive and he is aggressively focusing on both economic and community development. He is committed to providing innovative leadership for the region while delivering services citizens and businesses expect.
