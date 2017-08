Mirror Dog Productions Announces Michigan Premiere Of Feature Film Urban Myths September 29th

Media Contact

Kristin Jackson, Jackson INK

kristin@jacksonink.net

-- Mirror Dog Productions today announced that their feature film,, will premiere on September 29 at the Emagine Theater in Royal Oak, Michigan. The premiere will also serve as a charity fundraiser to benefit The Rainbow Connection.is a paranormal suspense thriller, drawing from ancient American tribal cultures and set in the deep woods of Michigan, all in a family-friendly format.The writer/director/producer of the film, Kim Marie, is a Michigan native and showcases some of best Michigan has to offer, along with an all-star cast including Courtney Gains, Joe Estevez, Will Wallace, Lou Ferrigno, Sophie Simmons, Natalie Kabenjian, Greg Wayans, Kassandra Voyagis, Lovlee Carroll, Riley Bodenstab, Lucas Adams, and Kaya Rosenthal. Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel, takes a starring role as Deputy Matthews inand is receiving accolades for his performance.In addition to thepremiere on September 29, the film trailer will be featured September 20 – October 8 during Artprize events at the DeVos Center in Grand Rapids. They will then head off through the heart of America, with additional screenings already scheduled for Wisconsin and Arizona."This story engages all audiences and is a journey of self-discovery, about family, friendship, sisterhood, instinct, light versus dark, growth, love and loss," says Kim Marie, the Executive Producer/Director.The premiere is a great opportunity for Michigan to have a central role in the movie making process. Thescreening brings together the community for a cause and helps unite them for a purpose. The event will benefit The Rainbow Connection, an organization that makes dreams come true for Michigan children with life threatening illnesses and provides support services to their families. More information can be found at www.rainbowconnection.org Mirror Dog Productions several projects in development, including another feature film entitled Backpack Diaries. "Producing additional projects like, that features state-of-the-art effects and post-production, will bring more opportunities and more work to our amazing state. As a female director, I am only one of 7% of all directors in the industry today. I am proud to be a part of this movement to change," says Kim Marie.Trailer - Urban Myths Movie: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=mt_j1o0UBp4 . More information can be found at www.urbanmythsmovie.com EPK: https://www.dropbox.com/ sh/v63o9hglle7vk1d/ AACV26DRwYJ8IY... Instagram: @urbanmythsmovie. Twitter: @UrbanMythsMovie. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ UrbanMyths Mirror Dog Productions seeks to captivate audiences with quality, compelling film artistry to engage conversation and inspire change. Mirror Dog Productions has offices in Rochester, Michigan. More information can be found at www.mirrordogproductions.com Kim Marie is a seasoned professional with entrepreneurial experience and a solid foundation in the film industry, as well as marketing and advertising. Her philosophy is to produce media products that are an organic unity of integral works of art showcasing the human spirit, and to inspire change.Kim is the President and Founder of Mirror Dog Productions and Mirror Dog Media. She has brought together an accomplished and devoted team of professionals who are dedicated to producing powerful, creative, momentous, inspirational television and films, and to creating engaging media representation for organizations and companies.Kim's dedication to philanthropic causes has been a strong focus of her productions. Current projects include the feature film, and the series. She also has a feature filmin pre-development, and several additional projects in various stages of development.Other film credits includeand; the WB Network and the Wayne Brady Show, as well as extensive commercial and print media.Michigan's own Mark Hackel takes a starring role as Deputy Matthews in Urban Myths and is receiving accolades for his great performance. Born and raised in Macomb County, Hackel has been recognized for his innovative law enforcement practices and his fiscal discipline. Mr. Hackel was elected to serve as Macomb's first-ever county executive and he is aggressively focusing on both economic and community development. He is committed to providing innovative leadership for the region while delivering services citizens and businesses expect.