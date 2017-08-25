Country(s)
Feature Film Urban Myths Premiere September 29th To Benefit The Rainbow Connection
DETROIT - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Mirror Dog Productions today announced that their feature film, Urban Myths, will premiere on September 29 at the Emagine Theater in Royal Oak, Michigan. The premiere will serve as a charity fundraiser to benefit The Rainbow Connection. Urban Myths is a paranormal suspense thriller, drawing from ancient American tribal cultures, Michigan myths and legends and is set in the deep woods of Michigan, all in a family-friendly format.
"This film is a journey of self-discovery, about family, friendship, sisterhood, instinct, light versus dark, growth, love and loss," says Kim Marie, the Executive Producer/Director. "I have made a choice to use my work to give back to philanthropic causes and Michigan's The Rainbow Connection truly makes dreams come true for so many kids. We are proud to partner with them on our premiere."
The premiere is a great opportunity for Michigan to have a central role in the movie making process. The Urban Myths screening brings together the community for a cause and helps unite them for a purpose. A benefit for The Rainbow Connection, this worthy organization makes dreams come true for Michigan children with life threatening illnesses and provides support services to their families
The red carpet premiere will take place September 29th at 6:00 p.m. at the Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak Michigan. A limited number of VIP Tickets are available for $100.00, which includes reserved seating, special VIP Lanyards, a swag bag, and the After Glow Party with a cast and crew meet and greet. General Admission tickets are $50.00. For more information or to purchase visit www.rainbowconnection.org.
More information on the film can be found atwww.urbanmythsmovie.com. Get social and follow us on Instagram @urbanmythsmovie. Follow us on Twitter @UrbanMythsMovie and on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/
View the trailer for the film here: https://youtu.be/
Electronic press kit here: https://www.dropbox.com/
About Mirror Dog Productions
Mirror Dog Productions seeks to captivate audiences with quality, compelling film artistry to engage conversation and inspire change from the inside out. Mirror Dog Productions has offices in Rochester, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona. More information can be found atwww.mirrordogproductions.com. For additional information contact Kim Marie at urbanmythsmovies@
About The Rainbow Connection
The Rainbow Connection is a top rated charity, making dreams come true for Michigan children with life threatening illnesses and provides support services to wish families. Since 1985 more than 3300 Michigan children have experienced their most special dream come true. When a child is allowed to dream, it is pure magic. They are able to focus on something positive giving them hope and lifting their spirits. Referrals for wishes have increased 37% over the past two years. Now, more than ever, The Rainbow Connection depends on the community to ensure that they will be able to continue making dreams come true to these brave Michigan children.
About Kim Marie
KIM MARIE is the American filmmaker of integral works that reflect organic unity with intention to create a world of art from the inside out, captivate audiences, and inspire change. As writer, producer, director with experience in front of and behind the camera, Kim Marie brings the observation, curiosity, and interpretation together to entertain, inspire, and open minds to the possibilities.
Kim is President and Founder of Mirror Dog Productions and Mirror Dog Media. Along with an accomplished and devoted team of professionals dedicated to producing powerful, creative, momentous, inspirational television and films, Kim seeks to engage media representation for organizations and companies.
Dedication to philanthropic causes is a strong focus. Current projects include the feature film Urban Myths, and the series True Passages. She also has a feature film Left Without Hope in pre-development, and several additional projects in various stages of development.
Both behind and in front of the camera, Kim has worked in every aspect of the film industry including feature films, television, and theatre while taking on roles as writer, actor, production assistant, assistant director, location scout, and hair and makeup. Other film credits include White Out and Cosmic Radio; the WB Network and the Wayne Brady Show, as well as extensive commercial and print media.
About Mark Hackel
Michigan's own Mark Hackel takes a starring role as Deputy Matthews in Urban Myths and is receiving accolades for his great performance. Born and raised in Macomb County, Hackel has been recognized for his innovative law enforcement practices and his fiscal discipline. Mr. Hackel was elected to serve as Macomb's first-ever county executive and he is aggressively focusing on both economic and community development. He is committed to providing innovative leadership for the region while delivering services citizens and businesses expect.
